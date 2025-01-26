I've been hacked - 2Baba disowns Instagram post announcing separation from Annie

Nigerian music icon Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has disowned a post claiming he and his wife, Annie-Macaulay Idibia, have decided to part ways.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, the Afrobeats legend's verified Instagram account posted a message announcing his purported separation from his wife.

According to the post, the celebrity couples had been separated for a while and had filed for divorce.

The post also said 2Baba was planning to issue a statement soon to tell his side of the story to his beloved fans.

"Hello to my beautiful people of all FEDERATIONS.

"WELL THIS THING I HAVE TO SAY IS SHORT BUT ALSO LONG.... I AND ANNIE MACAULAY HAVE BEEN SEPARATED FOR A WHILE NOW. AND CURRENTLY FILED DIVORCE...

"I WOULD GRANT A PRESS RELEASE SOON TO SAY MY STORY..NOT BECAUSE IT IS ANYONE'S RIGHT TO KNOW ABOUT MY PERSONAL LIFE; BUT BECAUSE I LOVE MY PEOPLE AND I NEED THEM TO KNOW MY INNOCENCE OR OFFENSE.

"STAY BLESSED MY PEOPLE. I LOVE YOU ALL," the now-deleted post read.

However, some minutes after the post went up, the musician posted on his Instagram Story that his account had been hacked and efforts were ongoing to recover it.