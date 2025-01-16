I'm discriminated against in the industry because I proclaim Christ - Spyro

Nigerian singer Spyro, known for his faith-inspired "Jesus Boy" brand, has shared the challenges he faces in the music industry due to his public proclamation of Christianity.

In a recent interview on the Echoo Room podcast, the artist revealed how his faith has resulted in criticism, rejection, and discrimination within the entertainment industry.

He explained, "My biggest challenge is the discrimination in the industry. You know I came out with the Jesus boy brand and I've received the biggest criticism. I've been dragged and it's hard bro. How many media guys would support me when I drop songs, aside the blogs I pay?"

Spyro likened being a Christian in the industry to war and expressed frustration over the lack of support he receives from industry insiders. He also stressed that his proclamation of Christ publicly seems to invite backlash.

He said, "Once you come out and declare Christ publicly, you enter war. It's like the system is designed to drag you down. Banky W said something to me, he said that his problem in the industry started when he proclaimed Christ."

Spyro highlighted the difference in treatment he believes he would receive if he adopted a more 'normal' entertainment industry lifestyle.

"If I carry and smoke weed today, I will automatically become part of the inner circle. You enter a circle where everyone is comfortable around you and everyone can vibe with you."

Spyro stressed that his belief in christ does not mean he claims being better than everyone else.

I once said hi to someone in the industry and he just walked past me. When I sit and look at some of these things it could be because I declare Christ. It could be that these people feel attacked, but I'm not claiming that I'm a saint and a holy one; I also have skeletons in my closet. Nobody is holy and without sin, that's why Jesus said that the person without sin should be the first to cast the stone.