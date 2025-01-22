Here's how Nigerians are reacting to Speed Darlington's release from prison

Nigerian singer and social media personality Speed Darlington has become the subject of news headlines after his release from prison following two months of detention.

Darlington was initially arrested by police in October 2024 after Burna Boy filed a petition against him with the police. He was then re-arrested on November 27, 2024, while performing at a show in Owerri, Imo State, after being accused of cyberstalking Grammy award-winning musician, Burna Boy.

After being released on a 20 million Naira bail conditon, Nigerians online have a lot to say on the matter.

Here's how they're reacting to the news:

The fact that Speed Darlington was detained for 2 months to satisfy the whims and caprices an individual, despite court orders calling for his release, should trouble every Nigerian. You're laughing at Akpi today, tomorrow may be your turn and we'll all be here to laugh at you.

Omo the way Speed Darlington looks in that picture is scary. There’s so much anger and revenge in his eyes.

if you still think burna boy had no right to take legal actions against speed darlington then you’re part and parcel of the cause of nigeria’s decay.

Now that Speed Darlington has been released, hope his legal team advise him to tread carefully. They should caution him, instead of always playing the victim.

Lmao!!! Speed Darlington passport has been seized, that of his surety has also been seized. Akpi trial will commence fully on 18th March and any misbehavi0r from Akpi will send him to Ja!l and it’ll also k!ll his defence at court. Any mistake will land Akpi in Ja!l.

The guy locked Speed Darlington up for over a month. See how chilled and calm everyone is. If it’s Davido, the agenda on the timeline will be “oppression”

Nigerians forget things easily.. at least speed Darlington should stay locked up till March. Enough of the nuisance.