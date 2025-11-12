TS Academy Equips Africa’s Tech Talent with Laptops and Scholarships

Tech Sphere Academy (TS Academy) has presented laptops, smartphones, and scholarship certificates to its students as part of its mission to make tech education more practical and accessible across Africa. This effort helps learners start their programs with the right tools and support.

The presentation took place in Lagos Nigeria, where beneficiaries received laptops and mobile devices to support their ongoing courses in Social Media Marketing, Project Management, Digital Marketing, Product Marketing, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, and Product Management. These devices will enable learners to participate fully in classes, complete projects, and join mentorship sessions seamlessly.

“We’ve seen how much impact the right tools have on a learner’s growth. These devices give our students the foundation they need to fully participate and stay engaged throughout the program,” said Oluwadamilola Opaniyan, General Manager, People & Growth at TS Academy.

The initiative builds on TS Academy’s ₦1 billion scholarship program, which has provided over 3,000 Africans with fully funded access to tech and digital training. The goal is to eliminate the barriers that often prevent talented individuals from gaining relevant skills or transitioning into the digital workforce.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our goal is to make sure every learner at TS Academy has a fair chance to succeed. With access to proper training, mentorship, and the right tools, we’re not just teaching — we’re helping people build careers that can change their lives,” said Adetola Durojaiye, Founder of TS Academy.

One student, Chimaroke Chukwu, who recently joined the Cybersecurity program, expressed appreciation for the support, saying it has motivated him to commit fully to his learning journey.

“Before receiving this laptop, I often worried about how I would keep up with my courses and projects. Now, I can fully focus on learning, developing my skills, and preparing to contribute meaningfully to Africa’s tech ecosystem,” said Chukwu.

ADVERTISEMENT

TS Academy will continue providing follow-up support through mentorship and project-based learning, ensuring students can apply their skills in real work environments. Beyond the classroom, the Academy remains committed to connecting learners to internships, partnerships, and professional opportunities across Africa’s expanding tech ecosystem.

About TS Academy

TS Academy is an African edtech platform committed to equipping individuals with practical, job-ready skills in software engineering, product design, product marketing, digital marketing, and data analytics. The academy offers mentorship, access to learning tools, and pathways to jobs through its expanding tech ecosystem, enabling Africans to transform knowledge into tangible opportunities.