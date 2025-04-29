Top 10 Health research breakthroughs by Nigerian scientists this decade

Advances span from rapid diagnostics and genomic surveillance to vaccine trials and pandemic early-warning systems. These breakthroughs have accelerated outbreak response, slashed time to treatment and opened new paths for disease prevention.

They stem from collaborations between local institutions, government agencies and global partners, with centers of excellence like ACEGID at the forefront.

Below are the most impactful contributions by Nigerian scientists since 2015, each illustrating how homegrown expertise is saving lives and strengthening health security across West Africa.

Rapid Lassa Virus Genomic Sequencing for Real-Time Response In 2018 researchers at the African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases decoded Lassa virus genomes within days of sample collection. This capability allowed public health teams to track transmission chains and tailor containment measures during that year’s outbreak, dramatically improving response times.

Field Evaluation of the Pan-Lassa Rapid Diagnostic Test During the 2018 Lassa fever crisis Nigerian scientists validated a point-of-care immunoassay that detects all known Lassa lineages. Published in 2020, this test achieved over 90 percent sensitivity in field conditions and enabled early case confirmation at rural clinics, reducing treatment delays and mortality.

Ten-Minute Lassa Fever Rapid Test Kit Building on diagnostic research, ACEGID engineers developed a lateral-flow test in 2016 that delivers a clear positive or negative result in under ten minutes. Lightweight and user-friendly, the kit has since been deployed in remote health posts, expanding access to lifesaving diagnostics.

Sequencing Africa’s First SARS-CoV-2 Genome In March 2020 a Nigerian team led by ACEGID published the continent’s inaugural full SARS-CoV-2 genome. This achievement informed vaccine design and local surveillance, while demonstrating that African labs could generate high-quality genomic data to guide global research efforts.

Discovery of the First Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease Virus Genome in Sub-Saharan Africa In 2021 Nigerian virologists applied metagenomic techniques to uncover a novel rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus strain. Their work provided crucial insights into zoonotic spillovers and underscored Nigeria’s growing capacity in wildlife and environmental pathogen surveillance.

Sentinel Early-Warning System for Pandemic Threats Also in 2021 teams at Redeemer’s University and international partners launched Sentinel, a real-time data-sharing network and rapid-test platform for Lassa, Ebola and other emerging viruses. Sentinel integrates mobile reporting, field diagnostics and genomic analysis to warn health authorities of outbreaks before they spread.

Phase II Clinical Trials of a Lassa Fever Vaccine Candidate In 2024 the first human trials of a CEPI-funded Lassa fever vaccine began at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo. Coordinated by the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, the single-dose candidate demonstrated strong immunogenicity and safety in Nigerian volunteers, marking a historic step toward licensed prevention.

CRISPR-Based SHERLOCK/HUDSON Assay for Viral Detection In 2019 Nigerian collaborators tested a CRISPR-driven assay that identifies Lassa and Ebola virus RNA directly from blood samples. Delivering results in under an hour without complex equipment, this tool showcased the potential of gene editing technologies for point-of-care pathogen detection.

Development of Homegrown COVID-19 Antigen Tests Faced with global shortages in 2020 Nigerian scientists formulated and validated local rapid antigen kits that met WHO performance standards. By producing tests domestically, they reduced reliance on imports and empowered health centers to screen and isolate cases promptly.

Genomic Surveillance of Antimicrobial Resistance Since 2022 researchers under the CAMRA initiative have sequenced bacterial pathogens from hospitals nationwide to map resistance genes. This work informs antibiotic stewardship policies and supports tailored treatment guidelines, helping to curb the rise of multidrug-resistant infections.