Mdundo.com Strengthens Support for African Artists, Upholding Its Commitment with Successful 2024 Royalty Payouts

Mdundo, Africa’s leading music distribution platform, continues to redefine the music landscape by empowering artists to distribute, promote, and monetize their music.

With a growing user base of over 38.7 million Monthly Active Users and operations spanning multiple African countries, Mdundo remains at the forefront of Africa’s digital music revolution.

In January 2025, Mdundo commenced its royalty payout season, which is currently ongoing, benefiting rights holders across the continent.

Since its inception, more than 200,000 artists have earned royalties from the platform, with the number of beneficiaries steadily increasing with each payout cycle. This milestone underscores Mdundo’s unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable music ecosystem for African musicians

Martin Nielsen, CEO of Mdundo, expressed pride in the platform's achievements: “Our mission has always been to offer African artists a sustainable platform to thrive. By delivering consistent and substantial earnings, we are contributing to the growth of individual artists while supporting the long-term development of the African music industry as a whole.”

Mdundo’s success is significantly bolstered by strategic collaborations with telco partners across Africa, including Safaricom, MTN, Glo and Vodacom.

These partnerships have played a pivotal role in scaling the platform’s reach, driving revenue growth, and, consequently, increasing artists' earnings. Through innovative product integration, Mdundo has enabled millions of users to access music seamlessly, fostering broader audiences for artists and driving higher payouts.

Additionally, Mdundo’s catalog is enriched by partnerships with major international labels such as Africori, Mavin, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music, as well as regional leaders like Slide Digital and Content Connect Africa.

The platform also emphasizes hyperlocal content, featuring genres like Kalenjin and Kamba music in Kenya, Singeli in Tanzania, and Hausa music in Nigeria. This localized approach strengthens connections with listeners, boosts regional artists' visibility, and creates new income streams for right holders.

Phiona Nafuna, Head of Licensing at Mdundo, highlighted the platform’s artist-centric focus: “Mdundo remains focused on empowering African musicians by ensuring fair and timely compensation. This is central to our mission to support artists, enhance the structure of the music industry, and contribute to the growing legal and financial framework within the sector.”

Looking ahead, Mdundo aims to disburse royalties totaling between USD 1.5 million and USD 2 million by 2026, with a special focus on uplifting hyperlocal artists and showcasing their talent to the world.

The platform’s efforts to diversify revenue streams, expand its partnerships, and prioritize hyperlocal genres are positioning African artists for success on a global scale.

Through user-friendly music service, extensive networks, and advanced marketing tools, Mdundo continues to provide musicians with opportunities to grow their music, expand their reach, and increase their earnings.

As Mdundo grows, its commitment to supporting the African music industry remains stronger than ever, paving the way for artists to thrive in the global music landscape.