Make Your Side Hustle Global: Discover How Monica.cash Unlocks International Crypto Payments for Nigerian Creatives and Businesses

For Nigerian freelancers, creators, and small business owners, the international market represents a massive opportunity. Yet, one persistent hurdle often holds back this global ambition: receiving international crypto payments.

Traditional banking channels are frequently plagued by issues like exorbitant fees, slow transfer times, unfavourable exchange rates, and so many other unspeakable bottlenecks. This forces many talented Nigerian creatives to either settle for lower pay or endure lengthy delays just to access the money they have rightfully earned. We understand you have been there, even missed out on clients who could only pay you through crypto, and you couldn’t complete the transaction.