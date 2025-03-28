GTCO Plc records N1.266trn pre-tax profit in 2024

GTCO Plc has announced a pre-tax profit of N1.266 trillion for the 2024 financial year.

This represents a significant increase from the N609.3 billion reported in 2023.

The company made this known in a Friday corporate disclosure released through the Nigerian Exchange Ltd..

Its gross earnings surged to N2.12 trillion, up from N1.13 trillion in the previous year.

The company also posted a profit after tax of N1.017 trillion, an 88.4 percent rise from the N539.6 billion reported in the previous year.