GTCO Plc records N1.266trn pre-tax profit in 2024

GTCO Plc has announced a pre-tax profit of N1.266 trillion for the 2024 financial year.
This represents a significant increase from the N609.3 billion reported in 2023.
The company made this known in a Friday corporate disclosure released through the Nigerian Exchange Ltd..
Its gross earnings surged to N2.12 trillion, up from N1.13 trillion in the previous year.
The company also posted a profit after tax of N1.017 trillion, an 88.4 percent rise from the N539.6 billion reported in the previous year.
This achievement marks the highest profit reported by the bank in its history.