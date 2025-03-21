Your Gamstop self-exclusion might take longer than you’d like, but there’s no reason for you to miss out on all the fun. That’s what UK casinos not on Gamstop are for.

Mystake leads the charge with around 6,000 games in tow. Its generous bonus variety, stellar sportsbook, and superior security options make it an excellent choice for all UK players. But don’t take our word for it. Read on to see how Mystake stacks up against the competition.

Let’s dive in!

Best Casinos Not On Gamstop UK

Mystake: Best overall

FreshBet: Biggest bonuses

Seven Casino: Best for slots

Privé Casino: Top UK mobile casino

Gxmble: Lowest wagering requirements

Donbet: Fastest payouts

Goldenbet: 100+ jackpot games

Jackbit: Best instant-win casino games

Winstler: £9,000 in welcome bonuses

Palm.Casino: Generous cashback offers

All of these UK online casinos not on Gamstop are straight out of the top drawer, but which should you try? Here’s more info on our five best picks to help you decide.

1. Mystake – Best UK Casino Not On Gamstop Overall

Pros:

Up to £1,500 welcome bonus

Around 6,000 slots and table games

Massive live casino game selection

Robust sports betting markets

99% RTP games available

Supports crypto banking options

Cons:

Navigation needs work

Lacks phone support

If you’re looking to sidestep Gamstop complications, there is no better choice than Mystake. With thousands of high-quality games, dozens of promotions, and a surprisingly competitive sportsbook, this UK gambling site does it all and then some.

Gambling Options: 5/5

Mystake has built a fantastic library of around 6,000 games by tapping over 80 software providers.You’ll find games from Red Tiger, Hacksaw, RealTime Gaming, Patagonia, BigTime Gaming, and Platipus alongside lesser-known (but not lesser quality) providers like Tom Horn and 7Mojos.This puts an incredible amount of fan favourite games at your fingertips, like Book of Dead, Gates of Olympus, Sweet Bonanza, and Dead or Alive 2, as well as plenty of classically-styled games like Hot Triple Sevens and 20 Boost Hot.

There is also a fantastic collection of table games available in both casino and live dealer formats, though the casino games are a little difficult to find without using the search bar to look up terms like “blackjack” or “poker.”It’s also worth checking out the Mystake sportsbook, which offers competitive odds across roughly 40 markets (not counting their robust e-sports markets).Mystake even offers live betting on in-play events with odds that are constantly being recalculated, giving an insane amount of power to a clever bettor.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

We found a ton of different promotions available for everything from slots to sports betting and even a few promotions for Mystake’s fast-paced mini-games. To start, you can grab a 300% match deposit of up to £1,500 when you sign up.Crypto depositors will get a 170% match bonus worth up to £1,000 when they make their first deposit with one of the approved forms of cryptocurrency.

Aside from these welcome offers, you can enjoy a 50% weekend casino reload bonus, first week’s cashback up to £300, a 10% loyalty deposit bonus, and more.

Banking Options: 4.95/5

Thanks to Mystake’s wide range of approved banking options, payments, and withdrawals are fast and easy to process.You can load up using debit/credit cards, PayOP, Skrill, Paysafecard, JCB, Interac, MiFinity, AstroPay, Jeton, Pix, and a few crypto banking options including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Tether.

User Experience: 4.95/5

The Mystake casino site loads fast and looks great on most devices.Customer support is fantastic, though the FAQ section felt a bit lightweight — hopefully, they’ll be able to flesh it out further in time.Our biggest problem is that finding the table games is a little tricky due to how the filters are set up. We had to manually search them up, which is not a huge issue but something that could be improved upon.

2. FreshBet – Best UK Online Casino Not on Gamstop for Bonuses

Pros:

Up to £1,500 in bonuses

10% loyalty bonus

Elite Freshbet VIP club

Over 5,000 slots and table games

150+ jackpot slots

Engaging minigames Cons:

Fewer e-wallet banking options

Basic design and layout FreshBet is another off-Gamstop casino that leaves its mark on the industry with an extensive game library and a ton of impressive promotional offers. Gambling Options: 4.95/5 We found a deep well of over 5,000 games, including regular and progressive slots, table games, and live dealer options. Thanks to top providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and BetSoft, you can enjoy fan-favourite games like Starburst, Book of Shadows, and Gonzo’s Quest. And that’s just the beginning.Poker fans will have almost 80 different casino games to choose from, including everything from Pai Gow and Caribbean Stud poker to Texas Hold’em. Plus, there is a massive collection of video poker titles, including some 100-hand games like Tens or Better and Bonus Deuces Wild.In addition, UK online casino players will have video bingo machines, a variety of lotto and instant-win games, scratch cards, and a small collection of exciting crypto minigames, including Plinko, Dino (our favourite version of the Crash-style gambling games), keno, and so on. Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5 FreshBet Casino offers up to £1,500 in bonus cash over your first three deposits, starting with a 100% match up to £500. All three deposit bonuses are available for use on slots only and come with a very reasonable wagering requirement attached. After that, you’ll be able to take advantage of a variety of reload offers, a 10% loyalty bonus, free bet offers for the sportsbook, and an extensive VIP program with enhanced withdrawal limits, scaling cashback offers, and other great prizes. Banking Options: 4.9/5 FreshBet lets players deposit using their Visa and Mastercard debit cards, Skrill, Dash, PayOP, AstroPay, Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and Bitcoin Cash. We’d like to see more e-wallet options, but the ones available do a great job of covering most of your bases. While payout limits and times are pretty decent, they get much better as you level up your VIP status. So, it’s worth checking out what the requirements are if you plan on sticking around for the long haul.

User Experience: 4.85/5

FreshBet’s interface looks great on mobile and desktop devices. We had little trouble finding exactly what we wanted to play thanks to games being grouped by subcategory.

The FAQ centre feels a little lacklustre, but FreshBet’s 24/7 live chat support team more than makes up for it, giving you well-formed answers within just a few minutes of reaching out.

3. Seven Casino – Best Slots of All UK Online Casinos Not on Gamstop

Pros:

£7,500 welcome bonus

Low welcome bonus wagering

Over 3,000 slots and table games

100+ live casino options

Looks great on mobile

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday reload bonuses

Cons:

Could use better navigation features

No real FAQ/Help Centre

Seven Casino is a newcomer to the UK’s online casino scene, having only opened its doors last year — but it has come out swinging by offering a thrilling online casino experience, a massive collection of live dealer games, and a decent little sportsbook.

Gambling Options: 4.85/5

We found over 3,000 slots from top providers like Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, and NetEnt. This means you’ll have plenty of familiar faces like Big Bass Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, Starburst, and Chaos Crew to choose from.

There are also quite a few great table games available, though you’ll have to dig for them as there isn’t a useful filter system in place. But searching up terms like “blackjack” will pull up a wide variety of single and multi-hand blackjack variants — so they are in there.

Where the Seven Casino library also shines is the live dealer casino games. We found over 100 games, including classic table game options like Caribbean Stud, craps, Andar Bahar, Sic Bo, roulette, blackjack, Fan Tan, and a host of exciting game show-style games.

If you're looking for something fresh and different, there is even a live dealer version of a couple of slot games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

Seven Casino offers new players a mighty welcome package of up to £7,500, with only 10x wagering requirements spread over their first four deposits.

This bonus starts with a 200% match up to £250, followed by a 100% match up to £1,000 with the second bonus.

Your third and fourth bonuses will be a 50% match up to £1,250 and a 100% match up to £5,000, respectively. And with such low wagering requirements attached, it should be easy to clear and claim your winnings.

After that, you’ll have an assortment of weekly reload offers and the occasional raffle where players can enter to win a portion of some seriously massive prizes. These raffles are held sporadically, so you’ll want to keep your eyes out so you don’t miss them.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

You can load up your account using a nice blend of fiat and crypto banking options. Seven Casino accepts electronic bank transfers, Mastercard and Visa debit cards, Neteller, Skrill, Bitcoin, Binance, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Payouts are fast and rather painless, though some options are significantly slower than others (we’re looking at you, bank transfers).

User Experience: 4.85/5

The Seven Casino website looks fairly decent and was clearly built with mobile users in mind.

We’d like to see a more helpful filter system in place because it’s a little difficult to find your next game when everything is jumbled together.

4. Privé Casino – Best Non Gamstop UK Casino for Mobile Users

Pros:

Up to £8,888 in bonuses

2,000+ slots and table games

Solid off-Gamstop sportsbook

Weekly reload bonuses

Superb mobile compatibility

Cons:

Can’t view sportsbook without an account

Better suited to mobile devices

Privé Casino is a top choice for bettors who are always on the move, thanks to its massive collection of mobile-ready casino games, stellar sportsbook, and generous welcome package.

Gambling Options: 4.9/5

Like all off-Gamstop casinos on our list, Privé Casino knows the importance of offering high-quality games from trusted software providers.

And with names like Microgaming, Quickspin, Ruby Play, Wazdan, and Habanero in their library, you know the action will be hot.

Whether you’re looking for divine reels of Gates of Olympus and Might of Ra or just want to soak up some rays with Chilli Heat, there are plenty of fantastic slot games waiting for you.

Table game fans will have a nice collection of casino and live dealer games available, including tons of blackjack, baccarat, American and European roulette, Texas Hold’em, craps, and video poker (including live dealer video poker, which was a new one for us).

There are also quite a few game show-style games, including Deal or No Deal, Crazy Time, and a fast-paced Keno game.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

Prive offers new players a 200% first deposit bonus worth up to £500 when they make their first deposit. They’ll also get generous bonuses tacked on to each of their next four deposits which adds up to a generous £8,888 bonus with reasonable wagering requirements.

The weekly reload bonuses ranging from 100% match offers up to 200% make it easy to keep you in the action and your bankroll topped up.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Prive accepts payments via bank transfer, Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum.

Payouts are fast and easy and available through wire transfer, debit card, Neteller, Skrill, and Bitcoin.

User Experience: 4.75/5

Privé Casino looks great on mobile devices and was designed with them in mind.

We did find navigating on a desktop to be a little annoying as there was enough stuff shoved on the screen at once that it felt a bit like opening the dreaded junk drawer in the kitchen.

However, the customer support team was fast and answered our questions in very little time, which is always nice.

5. Gxmble – Non Gamstop UK Casino with the Lowest Wagering

Pros:

Up to £2,500 in bonuses

5x rollover on welcome bonus

Dozens of classic table games

Generous weekly bonuses

Fast and secure payment options Cons:

Needs a better filter to sort games

Can’t view betting markets without signing up Rounding out our top five UK casinos free from Gamstop restrictions is Gxmble. Gxmble has started to make a name for itself by offering thousands of high-quality slots and table games as well as some of the lowest wagering requirements in the industry. Gambling Options: 4.7/5 Gxmble’s collection of games is similar to some of the other casinos on our list, thanks to the site bringing on software providers like Pragmatic Play and NetEnt. There isn’t much of a filter system in place, so if you’re looking for a specific theme or genre, you’ll have to scroll through on your own — which is a pain considering there are over 2,000 games available — or search them up by name. But the quality and variety are there, regardless of whether you want fruity Megaways slots like Extra Juicy or the classic spy-themed action in Microgaming’s Agent Jane Blonde. There is also a great host of great table games. We found over 20 roulette games, including Mega Fire Blaze, French, European, American, and the like. Blackjack has received a similar treatment with over 20 versions there, including classic American and European versions plus a few multi-hand formats.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Gxmble’s promotions are top-notch, balancing large bonus amounts with some incredibly easy-to-meet wagering requirements.

New players will get a 200% match bonus worth up to £500 on their first deposit, a 100% match up to £750 on their second, and a 100% match up to £1,250 on their third—and every single one of those deposits has only 5x wagering requirements attached to it.

Even the weekly reload bonuses are fairly impressive. For example, the Friday bonus is a 150% match up to £500 with 20x wagering requirements, making them easy to clear for even casual bettors. You’d be hard-pressed to find better terms at any Gamstop-affiliated casino.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

UK players can deposit using most major credit cards, instant bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, AstroPay, GiroPay, and Sofort.

You’ll also find various popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether.

User Experience: 4.7/5

Like Privé Casino, Gxmble looks significantly better on mobile than on desktop, though both versions could use some navigation improvements, especially when searching for games.

The FAQ section is a little lightweight, but the customer support team is spot on, so we won’t hold that against them. There is a lot of information that is unavailable until after your account is created; however, this could be a turn-off for players who like to browse before signing up.

How We Ranked the Best UK Non Gamstop Online Casinos

There’s a lot that goes into crafting the best non-Gamstop casino sites.

While we dig deep into everything from how long they’ve been in operation to what their bonus fine print looks like, we spare you the nitty-gritty to focus on exactly what players are looking for:

UK Online Gambling Options

From fast-paced slots to casual video poker machines, we’ve made sure that every casino on this list offers a wide range of high-quality casino games from providers you can trust.

Bonuses and Promotions

There are few things as lovely as playing your favourite games with someone else’s money.

That’s why we’ve included off-Gamstop casinos that deliver the goods without crushing your spirit with insanely high wagering requirements attached.

UK Banking Options

From cryptocurrencies to e-wallets and debit cards, the best casinos not on Gamstop UK make banking with them a breeze.

You’ll find many great options with reasonable fees (if any) and blazing-fast payout times.

User Experience

For user experience, we look at everything from how easy it is to navigate through the non-Gamstop UK casino site to how well their mobile app works and even their customer support response quality.

Why Is Mystake the Best Non-Gamstop UK Casino Site?

Mystake is a champion among non-Gamstop casinos for a whole host of reasons. UK players looking for a top-tier online casino (whether on Gamstop or not) will find an incredible gambling experience.

If you’re curious about what makes Mystake great compared to other UK casino sites, we’ll explain it.

Extensive Betting Options

Mystake has around 6,000 fantastic casino games from top-rated providers like Play’n Go, Hacksaw Gaming, Red Tiger, NoLimit City, NetEnt, and more, making it the best non-Gamstop slots site on our list.

Whether you’re looking to play popular progressive jackpot slots, classic table games like roulette and blackjack, or want to dive into the exciting mini-games, there’s so much to love.

And that’s before taking the well-established sportsbook into account. Mystake offers UK’s sports fans phenomenal odds across dozens of exciting markets ranging from popular sports to more niche options.

Generous Bonuses

Mystake offers various handsome welcome bonuses, from a 300% match first-deposit bonus to a £1,500 casino bonus and a variety of esports and sports betting promos.

And with even more reload offers on the table, much pressure has been taken off your pocketbook without sacrificing the size of your bankroll.

Top-Notch Security

From the secure banking options to Mystake’s 128-bit SSL encryption, you can rest assured that you and your banking information are safe from prying eyes.

Even better is that Mystake’s secure registration and verification process is as swift as it is safe. This casino adheres to strict regulations and is free from funny business.

What Is Gamstop and How Does it Work in the UK?

Gamstop is a free self-exclusion service available to UK residents. It allows individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from all online gambling websites and apps licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Once you have signed up with Gamstop, you choose from one of three exclusion periods:

6 Months

12 Months

5 Years During this exclusion period, you cannot access or create new accounts on any UK-licensed online gambling platforms. This service is intended to give you time to step away from gambling and seek whatever help is needed to help you regain control of your habits.

Are Non-Gamstop Casinos Safe for UK Players?

Yes, non-Gamstop casinos are perfectly safe, so long as you stick with reputable casinos not on Gamstop.

We recommend players look for online casinos licensed and regulated by recognized international authorities like the Malta Gaming Authority or Curacao eGaming Authority.

The best casinos not on Gamstop will employ advanced security measures like SSL encryption and trusted payment options to protect you and your data from prying eyes.

Will I be Able to Get My Money Off a UK Non-Gamstop Casino Site?

Yes, you can withdraw your money from non-Gamstop gambling sites, provided you have chosen a legitimate online casino with trusted banking options.

Before committing your bankroll to a non-Gamstop casino, read up on the casino’s withdrawal policies, processing times, and any associated fees to ensure you know exactly what you’re getting into upfront.

What UK Payment Methods Are Available at Gamstop-Free Casinos?

Non-Gamstop casinos generally accept a wide range of payment methods, including:

Debit Cards: Visa, Mastercard, and so on

E-Wallets: PayPal, Neteller, and Skrill

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Tether

Bank Transfers: Either through a direct deposit option or a 3rd party app

Prepaid Cards: Paysafecard and similar options

Mobile Payment Solutions: Google Pay and Apple Pay Advantages of Non Gamstop Casinos UK Non-Gamstop casinos offer several advantages over their UK-licensed counterparts, including:

No Self-Exclusion Restrictions: Even if you have signed up for a self-exclusion policy, you can enjoy your favourite slots and classic casino games — including your favourite titles from some of the biggest names in the industry.

Generous Bonuses and Promotions: These non Gamstop sites frequently offer massive bonuses to new and returning players, giving you many free play options through free spins, deposit match bonuses, loyalty rewards, and even cashback.

Tons of Betting Options: Many of the best non-Gamstop casinos have huge libraries of casino games from fan-favourite providers like Evolution Gaming, Yggdrasil, Pragmatic Play, etc. Plus, it’s becoming even more common to find non-Gamstop betting sites attached as well!

Flexible Payment Options: Many non-Gamstop casinos support a variety of payment methods, including crypto, providing more flexibility than their counterparts.

Best Casinos Not on Gamstop UK – FAQs

Are There Any Casinos Not on Gamstop UK?

Yes, there are plenty of casinos not on Gamstop UK, including reputable sites like Mystake, Freshbet, Seven Casino, and the others listed here.

What Is the Difference Between Gamban and Gamstop?

Gamban and Gamstop are both tools designed to help individuals control their gambling habits, but they do so in different ways.

Gamban: This is a downloadable software that blocks access to online gambling sites and applications on the device it is installed on. Unlike Gamstop, Gamban works globally and can be used to block access to gambling sites inside and outside of the UK.

Gamstop: This is a self-exclusion scheme for online casinos in the United Kingdom. Once you have registered with Gamstop, you will be blocked from accessing any UK-licensed online gambling site for the chosen period. Can I Still Gamble on Gamstop in the UK? Yes, you can still gamble when registered on Gamstop, even when you’ve self-excluded, but it must be at an online casino licensed outside of the United Kingdom. All online casinos licensed through the UK Gambling Commission participate in the Gamstop program and will be unavailable while you are blocked. Once your self-exclusion period ends, you’ll be able to use Gamstop casinos once more. What Games Are Available at UK Non Gamstop Casinos? Non-Gamstop online gambling sites offer all of the same great slot games and other casino games that you’d expect to find at your regular gambling operators. Trusted non-Gamstop casinos often offer even more game variety to appeal to a wider audience, so you can expect to find plenty of great options, including:

Slots, including progressive jackpot games

Table games like blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker

Live dealer games streamed right to your device

Specialty games like bingo, keno, and instant-win scratch cards

Sports betting is even offered by some non-Gamstop gambling sites

Is Gamstop for the UK Only?

Yes, Gamstop is specifically designed for the UK online gambling industry. It is a free service for individuals in the United Kingdom and only applies to UK-licensed online gambling operators.

Many other countries have similar programs, however. For example, Australia has a gambling self-exclusion register known as BetStop that serves a similar function.

What Is the Best Gambling Site Not on Gamstop UK?

After testing dozens of non-Gamstop gambling sites, we determined that Mystake is the overall best for most UK players.It offers many exciting online casino games, generous bonuses and promotions, and competitive odds across dozens of sports and e-sports betting markets.

Comparing the 5 Most Reputable Casinos Not on Gamstop UK

Mystake: Enjoy thousands of exciting casino games, a massive library of live dealer options, and a robust sportsbook. Mystake offers new players up to £1,500 in bonuses.

Seven Casino: Seven Casino offers one of the best live dealer selections at any casino — UK-licensed or not. You can enjoy 100 exciting table games and a £7,500 bonus to get started.

FreshBet: Players can enjoy a wide range of slots and table games. The best part is that FreshBet has bonuses available for all of it, starting with a £1,500 welcome package.

Privé Casino: This is a great casino for bettors on the move. Privé’s mobile sportsbook and casino allow you to enjoy thousands of games — the £8,888 welcome offer doesn’t hurt, either.

Gxmble: Finally, Gxmble offers players thousands of great games from fan-favourite providers like Pragmatic Play and Microgaming. New players can get a £2,500 bonus.

How to Join Best Non GamStop Casinos in the UK

One of the hallmark features of off-Gamstop casinos is how easy it is to get started.

To show you what we mean, we’ll walk you through signing up at our #1 online UK casino pick — Mystake:

Step 1: Create Your Account Head over to the Mystake landing page.

Click “Register.”Fill out the one-page form.

Agree to the terms and conditions and click “Register” again. Step 2: Claim Your Bonus

Once you’ve verified your account, log in.

Head to the Promotions page.

Select the welcome bonus you want to claim.

Follow the on-screen instructions to make your first deposit. Step 3: Enjoy the Casino Games

Your bonus should automatically be added to your account once the deposit has been processed.

Now you’re ready to enjoy some of the best Gamstop-free gambling in the UK industry — and it only takes about five minutes.

Tips for Playing at the Best Non GamStop Casino Sites in the UK

Just because you’re not currently playing at Gamstop-compliant gambling sites doesn’t mean you have to give up on your dreams.

We’ve compiled a list of tips, tricks, and strategies to help you maximise your chances of winning and ensure a safe and enjoyable online casino experience.

Choose a Reputable Casino

There are plenty of reputable non-Gamstop online casino sites out there.

Look for one that uses trusted software providers like BetSoft, Pragmatic Play, and so on to ensure you have an experience as safe as what you’d find at a casino regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission.

Play High-RTP Games

Focus on games with a high Return to Player rate. Due to their low house edge, we recommend table games like blackjack, roulette, and video poker.

However, online slots with an RTP rate of 96% or higher also offer UK players a reasonable shot at winning each game.

Practice Each Game’s Strategies

For games like blackjack, poker, roulette, and craps, learning and applying basic strategies can significantly improve your chances of winning.

Spend time researching strategy charts and playing low-stakes games (or in demo mode when available) to hone your skills before risking your bankroll.

Practice Bankroll Management

Set a budget for your gaming sessions and stick with it. Effective bankroll management helps you avoid spending the money you need for living expenses and can prolong your playtime considerably.

Take Advantage of Deposit Bonuses

Non-Gamstop casinos often provide generous bonuses and promotions, including bonus cash, bonus spin offers, and cashback programs.

Always read the terms and conditions of these bonuses to fully understand the wagering requirements and game restrictions tied to each offer.

Ready to Play at the Best Casinos Not on Gamstop UK?

Whether you’re tired of waiting for your Gamstop registration to expire or just looking for exciting, trustworthy sites that offer a little more freedom, our list of non-Gamstop online casinos should set you on the right path.

We think that Mystake is the overall best of the non-Gamstop UK casinos listed here, thanks to its generous welcome bonus offers, massive game library, and stellar sports betting odds.

Still, any of the online gambling platforms in this article are worth your time.

No matter where you decide to play, just remember that your focus should be on having fun. So get out there and enjoy your gambling games responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Gaming Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer.

Underage gambling is an offense. All gambling sites in this guide are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: