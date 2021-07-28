The United States announces nearly $199 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Somalia

An estimated 5.9 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Somalia, and an estimated 3 million are internally displaced, with food insecurity and humanitarian needs continuing to worsen in recent months. More than 640,000 people from Somalia continue to seek refuge in neighboring countries. With this new funding, the United States will reach an estimated 758,000 people with emergency food and nutrition assistance, safe drinking water, sanitation, and hygiene, shelter, protection for children and other vulnerable people, and health services including programs to help communities stop the spread of COVID-19.