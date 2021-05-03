National Aviation Services (NAS) Jordan to Operate and Manage Aqaba Air Cargo Terminal for another 20 Years

Hassan El-Houry, Group CEO of NAS said, “We are excited to renew our contract and serve the Aqaba Air Cargo Terminal for another 20 years. In the last term, we fulfilled our commitment to the country by maintaining the highest levels of service with a strong focus on safety and security while investing into the development and operations of air cargo services. This helped unlock Aqaba’s air cargo potential and put Jordan on the global map for trade in line with the Royal vision to transform Aqaba into a world-class business hub and leisure destination. We also offered a platform for export growth that was sustained by His Majesty King Abdullah II’s leadership as a driver for international trade and job creation. With the renewed agreement we aim to further enhance the air cargo offering in the country and introduce new initiatives in the near future.”

In 2020, NAS also successfully completed the Regulated Agent third country validation process (RA3) for air cargo operations in Aqaba. This internationally recognized validation and certification process ensures EU regulatory compliance for air cargo transportation to EU countries. The validation demonstrates NAS’s compliance with EU air cargo security regulations and standards, including access control, cargo screenings, external and internal audits, among others.

El-Houry highlighted, "Jordan's economic environment is favorable to foreign investment. With NAS's investments into Jordan's aviation industry, we also remain committed to growing the country's economic prosperity in the coming years."

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Aviation Services (NAS).

Media Contact: Nita Bhatkar nbhatkar@nas.aero +965 97223703

