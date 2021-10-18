IRC launches emergency response for over half a million people affected by conflict, Hepatitis E and severe flooding in South Sudan

“Since May the impact of flooding has left over 450,000 people across 22 counties in South Sudan in need of food, water, shelter, hygiene, health services as well as protection services particularly for women, girls and children. This year, the effects of climate change have led to unusually intense rains, and flood waters from the Sudd floodplains have risen, forcing people from their homes and leaving them without sufficient food and water. For a country in such an unstable condition, the compounded effects of climate change and conflict have devastating consequences for already vulnerable populations. Cases of Hepatitis E in Bentui camp have risen to over 60% from 2019 to 2020, putting already vulnerable populations further at risk.