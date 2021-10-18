RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

IRC launches emergency response for over half a million people affected by conflict, Hepatitis E and severe flooding in South Sudan

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is launching an emergency response as conflict, disease outbreaks such as Hepatitis E, and the worst flooding seen in 60 years in most parts of South Sudan leave well over 600,000 people in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

Caroline Sekyewa, IRC South Sudan Country Director, said:

“Since May the impact of flooding has left over 450,000 people across 22 counties in South Sudan in need of food, water, shelter, hygiene, health services as well as protection services particularly for women, girls and children. This year, the effects of climate change have led to unusually intense rains, and flood waters from the Sudd floodplains have risen, forcing people from their homes and leaving them without sufficient food and water. For a country in such an unstable condition, the compounded effects of climate change and conflict have devastating consequences for already vulnerable populations. Cases of Hepatitis E in Bentui camp have risen to over 60% from 2019 to 2020, putting already vulnerable populations further at risk.

“Half a million people are in need of emergency assistance including nutrition, water and sanitation, basic household items, shelter and health services. IRC will be focusing on health, protection, water and nutrition services to those affected in Awiel South and Unity State."

For over 30 years, IRC has been one of the largest aid providers in South Sudan, delivering emergency assistance and supporting vulnerable populations in hard-to-reach areas. Our health response includes capacity building in state clinics, training of local health workers, nutrition programs and sanitation services. We also provide support to survivors of sexual violence and child protection services. Community leaders and government officials are trained on the importance of upholding human rights. The IRC helps empower people through cash assistance, job and livelihoods training. Learn more about the IRC’s South Sudan response.

