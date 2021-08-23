RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (22 August 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 12,650 In the last 7 days: 78,584 Cumulatively: 2,313,938

Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda
Hospitalized New: 13 In the last 7 days: 105 Critical Cases: 42

Deaths Today: 11 In the last 7 days: 62 Cumulatively: 1,021

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 393 (3%) In the last 7 days: 3,305 (4.2%)

Recovered Today: 11 In the last 7 days: 65

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 36,609 First dose: 1,048,640 Both doses: 424,768

