Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 daily update (24 May 2021)

Total daily tests: 459 New confirmed cases: 6 Cumulative confirmed cases: 18,557 Active cases: 40 Recoveries: 17,845 (12 new) Currently admitted: 3 New deaths: 0 Total deaths: 672 Total vaccinated to date: 35,227

