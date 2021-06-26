RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (25 June 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total Daily Tests: 780 New Confirmed Cases: 42 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 18,989 Active Cases: 243 Recoveries: 18,068 (9 new) Currently Admitted: 29 New Deaths: 0 Total Deaths: 678 Total Vaccinated to Date: Received 1st Dose: 37,028; Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 9,768

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Man being chased by wild bulldog jumps over tall fence wall without touching it (video)

‘Broke’ Yvonne Nelson asks her mum for MOMO (SCREENSHOT)

5 penis health signs guys shouldn't ignore

Shatta Wale busted for 'stealing' bag of money online (SCREENSHOT)

21-yr-old UNILAG student explains why she killed Super TV CEO after 4 months of romantic relationship

Fani-Kayode blasts those justifying Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga’s murder

'They thought I wasn't going to survive alone, now I'm richer' - Peter Okoye

Pasuma joins 'Gangs of Lagos' cast [See photos]

“Never marry a man who already has a child” – Lady warns with amazing reason