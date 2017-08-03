Home > World >

Trump :  US President grudgingly signs Russia sanctions into law

Trump US President grudgingly signs Russia sanctions into law

US President Donald Trump reluctantly signed off on new sanctions against Russia Wednesday, bowing to domestic pressure and putting efforts to improve ties with the Kremlin in peril.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US President Donald Trump, seen here at a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, says a Russia sanctions bill is "significantly flawed" but signs it anyway play

US President Donald Trump, seen here at a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, says a Russia sanctions bill is "significantly flawed" but signs it anyway

(AFP)

Trump US President names businesswoman Jamie McCourt ambassador to France
Kim Jong-Un North Korea's ICBM fires up fears in South for US alliance
Donald Trump Trump ready for war with North Korea, says US senator
In Moscow US vacates Russia compounds targeted over sanctions
Trump White House admits US President 'weighed in' on son's Russia statement
Rex Tillerson Secretary of State says US-Russia ties could still get worse
In US Bankrupted Russian firm's jets may become Air Force One
United States US Senate confirms Christopher Wray as new FBI Director
Mike Pence US VP urges Balkans to turn west, away from Russian 'shadow'
Donald Trump US President signs Russia sanctions into law - White House
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US President Donald Trump reluctantly signed off on new sanctions against Russia Wednesday, bowing to domestic pressure and putting efforts to improve ties with the Kremlin in peril.

Trump signed the legislation behind closed doors, after failed White House efforts to scupper or water down the bill.

Trump's reluctance was on full display in an angry signing statement, in which he called the legislation "significantly flawed."

"In its haste to pass this legislation, the Congress included a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions," he said, including curbs on the president's ability to "negotiate" with Russia.

"I built a truly great company worth many billions of dollars. That is a big part of the reason I was elected. As president, I can make far better deals with foreign countries than Congress," Trump claimed.

The legislation -- which also includes measures against North Korea and Iran -- targets the Russian energy sector, giving Washington the ability to sanction companies involved in developing Russian pipelines, and placing curbs on some Russian weapons exporters.

It also notably constrains Trump's ability to waive the penalties, a statement of mistrust from the Republican-controlled Congress, which remains unsettled by Trump's warm words for President Vladimir Putin.

"The framers of our constitution made the Congress and the President coequal branches of government. This bill has already proven the wisdom of that choice," said Senator John McCain in a biting statement.

"I hope the President will be as vocal about Russia's aggressive behavior as he was about his concerns with this legislation."

Russia meddling

The sanctions seek to penalize the Kremlin for allegedly meddling in the 2016 US presidential election -- which Trump won -- and Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Trump said he would "honor" some of the bill's provisions, but stopped short of saying it would be fully implemented.

The White House said only that Trump would give Congress's "preferences" mere "careful and respectful consideration."

"I am signing this bill for the sake of national unity. It represents the will of the American people to see Russia take steps to improve relations with the United States."

Trump received the legislation at 1:53 pm on Friday, but waited until Wednesday to sign it.

The nearly week-long delay in signing had raised speculation that Trump might veto or try to somehow shelve the sanctions, which were approved in a 98-2 Senate vote.

By signing it, he avoided the humiliating prospect of Congress overriding his veto.

Expecting the signature, Moscow preemptively ordered Washington to reduce its diplomatic presence in Russia to 455 people before September 1 -- bringing it in line with the size of Russia's mission in the United States.

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Trump signing the sanctions "doesn't change anything," but Russia's prime minister Dmitry Medvedev and the foreign ministry took a more adversarial view.

Medvedev weighed in on his Facebook page, saying the sanctions had "ended Russian hopes for an improvement in relations with the new US administration."

In a statement, the foreign ministry said the sanctions against Russia had put global stability at risk, calling them a "dangerous" and "short-sighted" policy.

"We have already shown that we are not going to leave hostile acts unanswered... and we obviously reserve the right to take retaliatory measures," it said.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday he will meet with his Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the weekend, but warned US-Russia ties could still get worse.

"The question, I think, of the events of the last week or so, is it getting worse or can we maintain some level of stability in that relationship?" Tillerson asked.

Tillerson said the US Congress's decision to pass the sanctions bill had made attempts to thaw ties "more difficult."

A special prosecutor is investigating whether Trump advisers colluded with what US intelligence has concluded was an attempt by Russia to covertly support the real estate mogul's 2016 campaign.

The US president, who often called for warmer ties with Moscow during the White House race, has furiously denied the charge.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 Buckingham Palace At 96, Prince Philip begins his retirementbullet
3 George Weah Ex-warlord, footballer begin Liberia presidential campaignsbullet

World

US President Donald Trump is seeking to put in place a "merit-based" immigration system, with a preference for English speakers
Trump US President backs stiff curbs on legal immigration
US Defense Secretary James Mattis, left, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, second left, are weighing whether to have Congress replace existing authorization for the use of military force against extremists
Trump US President team open to updating war powers, US lawmakers say
During the campaign, Jamie McCourt, right, showed early support for Donald Trump's economic policies and is said to have donated more than $400,000 to the "Trump Victory" fund
Trump US President names businesswoman Jamie McCourt ambassador to France
While asylum seekers have been crossing the border into Canada since US President Donald Trump was elected, there was a sharp spike over the past week
Justin Trudeau Montreal houses asylum seekers in stadium as cases surge