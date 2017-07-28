Home > World >

Russia :  US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trump

Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trump

The sanctions, which were approved on a 98-2 Senate vote and overwhelmingly passed the House on Tuesday, are sure to antagonize the Kremlin.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"It's impossible to endlessly tolerate this kind of insolence towards our country," Russian President Vladimir Putin said of US sactions play

"It's impossible to endlessly tolerate this kind of insolence towards our country," Russian President Vladimir Putin said of US sactions

(Lehtikuva/AFP)

Hillary Clinton US presidential candidate to explain 'What Happened' in new book
United Nations UN Security Council backs plan agreed by Libya rivals
In Syria Despite de-escalation deal, citizens still waiting for aid: UN
Donald Trump Under pressure, US President calls for Hillary Clinton's prosecution
Vladimir Putin President says Russia will respond to 'insolence' of US sanctions
Russia Moscow, EU warns US after House votes for new sanctions
Iran Country might respond in kind to US breaches of nuclear deal
Russia Country says US sanctions vote hits chance of better ties
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The US Senate on Thursday passed bipartisan sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, sending the package to President Donald Trump, who must decide whether to accept the tough approach to Moscow or veto the measure.

The sanctions, which were approved on a 98-2 Senate vote and overwhelmingly passed the House on Tuesday, are sure to antagonize the Kremlin as well as European nations fearing their companies will be penalized.

The measure, which notably constrains Trump's ability to waive the penalties, is aimed at penalizing the Kremlin for meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the bill would address the failure so far to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin for what he described as a "stunning breach" of a sovereign nation's elections.

"That all changes today," he said.

Senator John McCain, who chairs the Armed Services Committee and is a long-time harsh critic of Moscow, applauded the measure that "finally holds Russia accountable for its brazen attack" on US elections.

"The Senate's overwhelming vote today sends an important message that America will not tolerate attacks on our democracy or national security interests," he said.

But the bill could end up penalizing European firms that contribute to the development of Russia's energy sector.

New sanctions against Iran and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which stands accused of supporting terrorism, and North Korea, for its missile tests, are also included in the bill.

Key among the provisions is one that handcuffs the US president by complicating any of the leader's unilateral efforts to ease penalties against Moscow in the future -- effectively placing him under Congress's watch.

Trump has faced accusations that his administration had sought to reassure Moscow that sanctions imposed near the end of the Obama administration could be lifted under a new presidency.

Initially, Trump resisted the sanctions legislation. But faced with near-total consensus among Republican and Democratic lawmakers, the White House blinked, saying this week that Trump was "reviewing" the bill.

US lawmakers, including Republican leaders, have remained wary of the intentions of the billionaire businessman-turned-president -- who has called for better relations with Moscow -- regarding a relaxation of pressure on Putin.

But even if Trump were to veto the legislation, Congress would likely be able to overcome such a blockage with a two-thirds majority in each chamber.

Putin himself lashed out at the US sanctions effort on Thursday, warning that Russia would ultimately have to retaliate.

"We are behaving in a very restrained and patient way, but at some moment we will need to respond," Putin said at a news conference after talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

"It's impossible to endlessly tolerate this kind of insolence towards our country," he added.

Several European nations, including Germany, are livid because the new law would allow punishing companies working on pipelines from Russia, for example by limiting their access to US banks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Senegal Police fire tear gas to break up ex-president's rallybullet
2 In Uruguay Citizens registering to buy legal weed up almost 50% in a weekbullet
3 Donald Trump Under pressure, US President calls for Hillary...bullet

World

Tomomi Inada, a close confidante of Abe who shares his staunchly nationalist views, was appointed defence minister in August 2016, a time when she was touted as a possible future prime minister
Japan Country's scandal-hit defence chief resigns
US protesters demonstrate against the Republicans' healthcare bill as they stage a rally outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC
Obamacare IMF urges US to 'protect' gains won
Japan's Defence Minister Tomomi Inada (C) will resign over an alleged coverup involving military documents
Tomomi Inada Japan's defence minister to resign over an alleged coverup
Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the US presidential election
Vladimir Putin Russian President says country will respond to 'insolence' of US sanctions