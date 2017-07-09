Home > World >

Rex Tillerson :  US Secretary of State calls on Russia to 'de-escalate' Ukraine conflict

Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State calls on Russia to 'de-escalate' Ukraine conflict

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged Russia on Sunday to take action to ease the bloody separatist conflict in the country's east, which Kiev and the West believe is being fuelled by Moscow.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (left) welcomes US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Kiev on July 9, 2017 play

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (left) welcomes US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to Kiev on July 9, 2017

(AFP)

White House Bromance as Trump and Modi hail friendship at first talks
Trump Ukraine's Poroshenko scores White House meeting
China US tries to use better country ties to press North Korea
In China Top diplomat holds talks with Trump on N. Korea
Trump U.S president wishes Muslims 'warm greetings' for Eid
In Washington Tillerson to meet Qatari counterpart
Narendra Modi Trump hosts true friend, Indian PM for first one-on-one
In France Country marks 70 years since 'Exodus' voyage to Israel
U.S America and North Korea need to talk -- but how?
Trump U.S president offers bold space goals but fills in few details
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged Russia on Sunday to take action to ease the bloody separatist conflict in the country's east, which Kiev and the West believe is being fuelled by Moscow.

"It is necessary for Russia to take the first step to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ukraine," Tillerson said as he made his first visit as Washington's top diplomat to Kiev.

"We are disappointed by the lack of progress under the Minsk agreement," he added at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko after they held talks.

"We do call on Russia to honour its commitments," Tillerson said, referring to a peace deal aimed at halting the conflict between Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed rebels.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since the pro-Russian insurgency began in April 2014, which Kiev and the West accuse Moscow of orchestrating.

The US and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Russia, though Moscow has denied backing the rebels.

Efforts to secure a peace deal have foundered as the fighting has dragged on, and neither side appears prepared to make concessions.

Tillerson's visit to Ukraine followed a first face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

The conflict as well as Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 have pushed ties between Moscow and the West to their lowest point since the Cold War.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In US New York Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooter identified as Nigerianbullet
2 In Iraq Mosul becomes 'graveyard' for foreign jihadistsbullet
3 Kim Jong-Un US bombers drill near Korea DMZ in show of forcebullet

World

The global trade in elephant ivory, with rare exceptions, has been outlawed since 1989 after populations of the African giants dropped from millions in the mid-20th century to around 600,000 by the end of the 1980s
In Vietnam 3 tonnes of elephant tusks seized from smugglers
Bialystok is a city in northeastern Poland which lies near the border with Belarus
In Poland Thousands evacuated after WWII bomb found
A poster of Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo in Oslo in 2010
Liu Xiaobo Western doctors say Chinese Nobel winner can travel
A ball of fire rises from a building following a reported air strike on June 11, 2017 by Syrian forces on a rebel-held area in the southern city of Daraa, which was among areas where a ceasefire took effect on Sunday
In Syria Quiet as ceasefire begins in southern region