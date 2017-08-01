Home > Weddings >

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz :  Couple celebrate 7 years of marriage

The American singer and music producer marked their seventh wedding anniversary on July 31 2017.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz tied the knot in 2010 on the French Island of Corsica. play

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz tied the knot in 2010 on the French Island of Corsica.

(Instagram / Alicia Keys)
Alicia Keys and hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz, are celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary, and the lovely couple have the most heartfelt messages for each other on the special occasion.

"We've been married for 7 years today and I'm… SO excited,"  writes the 'No one' singer as she posts sweet video from their 2010 wedding Instagram.

play Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz celebrate 7th year anniversary (Alicia Keys / Instagram)

"We're even more in love, more full of potential and more excited about our future. We look at each other with the wonder of a child and I'm in awe of us everyday!"

play Alicia and Sizz Beatz enjoyed an intimate dinner in celebration of their wedding anniversary, 2017 (Alicia Keyz / Instagram)

Then she shares more photos from what seems like a intimate anniversary dinner.

"You make me feel like a natural woman ~ Carole King," she captions the collection.

play A photo from the anniversary dinner enjoyed by Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz (Alicia Keys / Instagram)

Alicia and Swizz Beatz have been together since 2008 and got engaged in May 2010 before having their lovely wedding ceremony in Corsica, a French Island in July of the same year.

"7 years ago today Magic was made. I can't believe time move so fast when you're having fun and staying young with love.

"100 plus more years to go inshallah. Thank you @aliciakeys for 7 years of love and support.

play Some of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys' best moments in a collage shared by the music producer on their 7th wedding anniversary (Swizz Beatz / Instagram)

"Our kids are also very lucky to have you," writes Swizz Beatz who shared a collage of some of his most precious moments with his wife on Instagram in honour of the anniversary.

The pair have two sons together; Egypt, 2010, and then welcomed son Genesis in December 2014.

