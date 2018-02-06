World Second Child in New York City Dies of Flu-Related Illness

A second child has died in New York City of flu-related illness, as the city and nation cope with the worst flu season in nearly a decade, the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said on Monday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ana Martinez, a medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center, giving a patient a flu shot January 11 in Seattle. play

Ana Martinez, a medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center, giving a patient a flu shot January 11 in Seattle.

(AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The child, an 8-year-old girl who lived in Elmhurst, Queens, was found unconscious at home on Monday morning and taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead, the police said.

The first child death of the flu season, which runs from October through May, occurred last month. Last season, six children in the city died of flu-related illness.

On Monday, officials reiterated the need for residents to take precautions.

“The influenza season is far from over, and it is not too late to get the flu shot,” the Health Department said in a statement. “We urge parents to protect themselves and their families by getting this potentially lifesaving vaccine today. In addition to health care settings, flu vaccines are also available at pharmacies for children as young as 2 years old.

“People with a compromised immune system, children, pregnant women and those aged 65 and older who develop influenzalike symptoms should seek medical care as early as possible."

This flu season, 53 children across the country have died from flu-related illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been over 8,000 confirmed influenza reports in New York City this season.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

SANDRA E. GARCIA © 2018 The New York Times

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

The New York Times

The New York Times News worth talking about from around the world.

Top 3

1 World Thousands of islamic state fighters flee in syria, many to fight...bullet
2 World Why the memo hit its target even without a bombshellbullet
3 World Fidel Castro's Eldest Son Kills Himself, Cuban Media Saysbullet

Related Articles

Tech Here's why 'man flu' might actually be real, according to one professor
Tech A single tick bite could put you at risk for at least 6 different diseases
Health Tips Listeria is killing people. WTF is listeria, anyway?
Tech Disease experts reveal their biggest worries about the next pandemic
Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is giving employees more time to grieve, 'because America's families deserve support'
Healthy Tips The 5 deadliest diseases for women (That aren't heart disease or cancer)
Feature Why your bushmeat will still kill you

World

Mark Meadows
World House Pushes Another Stopgap Bill as Government Shutdown Looms
First lady Melania Trump, center, as she arrives at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport with President Donald Trump in Ohio, Feb. 5, 2018. The president is scheduled to speak about tax reform during a tour at the Sheffer Corporation in Ohio Monday, while the first lady will make a visit to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
World Trump Accuses Democrats of 'Treason' Amid Market Rout
Navy Lt. Alaric Piette, who is the lone member of Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri’s defense team after the other lawyers quit, in Arlington, Va., Jan. 30, 2018. Al-Nashiri, a Saudi man, is accused of orchestrating the bombing of the American destroyer USS Cole in 2000.
World Many Say He's the Least Qualified Lawyer Ever to Lead a Guantánamo Case. He Agrees.
Markets are taking a fall.
World Global Markets Sink, Suggesting Stock Rout Will Go On