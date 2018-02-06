news

The child, an 8-year-old girl who lived in Elmhurst, Queens, was found unconscious at home on Monday morning and taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where she was pronounced dead, the police said.

The first child death of the flu season, which runs from October through May, occurred last month. Last season, six children in the city died of flu-related illness.

On Monday, officials reiterated the need for residents to take precautions.

“The influenza season is far from over, and it is not too late to get the flu shot,” the Health Department said in a statement. “We urge parents to protect themselves and their families by getting this potentially lifesaving vaccine today. In addition to health care settings, flu vaccines are also available at pharmacies for children as young as 2 years old.

“People with a compromised immune system, children, pregnant women and those aged 65 and older who develop influenzalike symptoms should seek medical care as early as possible."

This flu season, 53 children across the country have died from flu-related illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been over 8,000 confirmed influenza reports in New York City this season.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

SANDRA E. GARCIA © 2018 The New York Times