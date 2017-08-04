JAMB :  Examination body begins sale of Direct Entry form, accredits Interswitch to vend ePins

In a strategic move to eliminate the possible challenges associated with purchase of ePINs for the 2017 Direct Entry (DE) application for candidates with A-level results and wishing to gain direct admission into degree programmes in Nigerian higher institutions, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has accredited Interswitch as a partner to vend ePINs via its secure and seamless digital payment channels.

This move will not only simplify the registration process, but will go a long way in addressing the nagging issue of fraud and possible shady registration.

In a press statement on Tuesday, July 11 2017, Head of Media at JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin urged all candidates to obtain their pins only at any of the approved partners like Interswitch.

Interswitch services are available online, across more than 11,000 ATMs and over 8,000 Quickteller Paypoint Agents across Nigeria.

Desiring candidates can follow the simple steps outlined below,

Step 1: Create your Profile on www.jamb.org.ng

Step 2: To make payment, Select Sales of Form & DIRECT ENTRY, then choose “Interswitch Payment” under Payment Options;

Click ‘Pay Online Now’ to pay immediately on JAMB website and get ePIN (the PIN will also be sent to the candidate’s mail)

Or click ‘Quickteller/Bank Branch Payment’ to get a Transaction ID which can be used to complete your payment later on quicketeller.com, Quickteller App, Quickteller-enabled ATMs, at any Quickteller Paypoint Agent Location listed on JAMB website

Or by simply dialing*322*1*04281110*Amount# to get the ePIN (the PIN will also be sent to the candidate’s mail)

Step 3: Go to registered JAMB CBT centre with the ePIN to complete registration, biometrics, and pick up your booklets.

Note: To pay on ATM, follow these steps…

Press Enter and select “Quickteller”

• Select “Pay Bills’

• Select “Others”

• Enter 04306901 as Payment code

• Enter Transaction ID

• Enter mobile number and Amount

Your PIN will be sent to your email.