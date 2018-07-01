Pulse.ng logo
Spain vs Russia in numbers

Hosts Russia will face 2010 champions in their quest to win their first World Cup knockout game since 1966

  Published: 2018-07-01
Russia are yet to beat Spain since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991 (D2, L4).

In the last three clashes between Russia and Spain in major competitions, the La Roja have scored 10 goals- seven during matches at Euro 2018.

Russia have also lost to Spain three times in recent major tournaments, losing in the group stage (4-1) and semi-finals (3-0) at Euro 2008, and the group stage of Euro 2004 (1-0).

Spain have gone 23 matches without a defeat

Isco has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 15 international matches for Spain, scoring 10 and assisting two.

The last win by either Russia or the USSR in a World Cup knockout game was the 1966 quarter-final, a 2-1 victory over Hungary.

Russia are ranked top for winning aerial duels at this World Cup - their tally of 67 is 23 more than any other team during the group stage.

The host nation have scored eight goals at this World Cup - their most at this tournament since scoring 12 as the USSR in 1986. On that occasion they went out in the last 16, bowing out 4-3 to Belgium after extra time.

