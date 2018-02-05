Home > Sports > More Sports >

Highlights from Nigerian Bobsled team's visit to Nigeria

Winter Olympics Highlights from Nigerian Bobsled team's visit to Nigeria - sponsored by Visa

The visit was their first time in Nigeria since they qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang South Korea.

  • Published:
The trio of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga (in blue sweat shirt) play

The trio of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga (in blue sweat shirt)

(File)
Last week was a fun and exciting one for history making Nigerian women bobsledders as global payments company and worldwide sponsors Visa, hosted them to a warm welcome to Nigeria.

It was the first time the trio of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga were visiting Nigeria since they qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeonchang South Korea.

play Nigerian Bobsled team, the trio of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga (File)

 

Representatives of Visa were present at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport as the team arrived the country early morning on Thursday, January 28, 2018, with cheers from Nigerians, family and friends.

Friday was filled with lots of activities as the ladies started the day with a radio tour to Classic FM, Beat FM and Naija FM.

The team was later hosted to a cocktail send forth event with representatives from Visa, celebrities, clients/partners on ground to cheer the ladies, as they head to South Korea for the Winter games which begins on February 8th 2018.

ALSO READ: Team Nigeria arrive in South Korea for Winter Olympics

The cocktail event anchored by Bovi and Bolanle Olukanmi, was well attended with performances from Kaffy and the Shaku-Shaku master Mr. Real.

