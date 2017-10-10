Aruna Quadri reacts to Polish Open win

Nigerian tennis star Aruna Quadri has described his Polish Open win as ‘one of the best days of his career’.

Quadri on Sunday, October 8 became the first African to win the men’s singles event of the ITTF Challenge Polish Open.

Quadri achieved this feat by beating Japan’s Kaii Yoshida after six sets (11-7, 11-13 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 14-12) in the final on Sunday.

It was an exciting game as both players threw caution to the wind and went at each other. 4-2 it ended in favour of the Nigerian.

Reacting to his historic win, the 29-year-old took to his Instagram to reflect on his new achievement.

“One of the best days of my career. I am very happy for winning a world tour,” Quadri wrote on his Instagram.

“I want to say thanks to all the people that contributed to this great achievement and thanks to all my fans all over the world for supporting me.”

One of the best days of my career. I am very happy for winning a world tour. I want to say thanks to all the people that contributed to this great achievement and thanks to all my fans all over the world for supporting me. I dedicate this great success to late secretary of my federation Mr Bola Adedeji A post shared by arunaquadriofficial (@arunaquadriofficial) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Quadri’s win was also well celebrated by Nigerians on social media including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

“Good weekend to be Nigerian! Russia, Poland, everywhere we’re winning. Well done Aruna Quadiri!,” Atiku wrote on Twitter.

Next up for Quadri is the prestigious ITTF World Cup in Liege, Belgium from October 20 to 22.