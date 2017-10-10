Home > Pulse Sports > More Sports >

Aruna Quadri reacts to Polish Open win

Aruna Quadri ‘One of the best days of my career’ Nigerian tennis star reacts to his Polish Open win

Quadri became the first African to win the men’s singles event of the ITTF Challenge Polish Open.

  • Published:
Kaii Yoshida and Aruna Quadri play Aruna Quadri wins Polish Open (Twitter/AQttennis)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian tennis star Aruna Quadri has described his Polish Open win as ‘one of the best days of his career’.

Quadri on Sunday, October 8 became the first African to win the men’s singles event of the ITTF Challenge Polish Open.

Quadri achieved this feat by beating Japan’s Kaii Yoshida after six sets (11-7, 11-13 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 14-12) in the final on Sunday.

Aruna Quadri play Aruna Quadri wins Polish Open (Twitter/ittfworld)

 

It was an exciting game as both players threw caution to the wind and went at each other. 4-2 it ended in favour of the Nigerian.

Reacting to his historic win, the 29-year-old took to his Instagram to reflect on his new achievement.

One of the best days of my career. I am very happy for winning a world tour,” Quadri wrote on his Instagram.

 “I want to say thanks to all the people that contributed to this great achievement and thanks to all my fans all over the world for supporting me.”

 

Quadri’s win was also well celebrated by Nigerians on social media including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Good weekend to be Nigerian! Russia, Poland, everywhere we’re winning. Well done Aruna Quadiri!,” Atiku wrote on Twitter.

Next up for Quadri is the prestigious ITTF World Cup in Liege, Belgium from October 20 to 22.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Aruna Quadri ‘One of the best days of my career’ Nigerian tennis star...bullet
2 Lewis Hamilton Is Formula One star dating Wizkid’s ex, Justine Skye?bullet
3 Michael Gbinije D’Tigers star joins Durant, Curry at NBA champions...bullet

Related Articles

Aruna Quadri Nigerian tennis star wins ITTF Africa Cup, qualifies for 2017 ITTF World Cup
2017 ITTF African Junior Championships Nigerian tennis players beg Dalung for funds
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 Nigerian sports persons of the year
2016 ITTF Africa Senior Championship Egypt beat Nigeria in men’s final
Aruna Quadri Nigerian tennis star welcomes baby girl
ITTF World Championships Quadri through to next round as Oshonaike, Toriola crash out
Aruna Quadri  Tennis star wants ITTF Challenge Open title as birthday gift
Aruna Quadri Number one seeded player crashes out of Nigerian Open

Sports

Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt Retired sprinter parties with girlfriend on luxury yacht
Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman McGregor wouldn't want to fight the Nigerian Nightmare
Lewis Hamilton and Neymar
Neymar, Lewis Hamilton Sports stars party together in London
Ike Diogu
D’Tigers Nigeria beat Cameroon 106-91 in quarter-final of 2017 AfroBasket