World Cup 2018: Time and where to watch Nigeria Vs Croatia

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Saturday, June 16 kick off their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Nigeria will clash against Croatia in a Group D fixture at the Kaliningrad Stadium to close Saturday's game.

The Super Eagles will be looking to get a win to set their World Cup campaign in good motion.

Match

Time of game

The Nigeria Vs Croatia game will kick off at 8 PM Nigerian time.

Where to watch

Fans in Nigeria can watch the game on DSTV and GoTV SuperSport stations.

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on ITV or streamed live online using the ITV Player.