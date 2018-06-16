World Cup 2018: Time and where to watch Nigeria Vs Croatia

The Super Eagles will be looking to get a win to set their World Cup campaign in good motion.
Nigeria will clash against Croatia in a Group D fixture at the Kaliningrad Stadium to close Saturday's game.
The Super Eagles will be looking to get a win to set their World Cup campaign in good motion.
The Nigeria Vs Croatia game will kick off at 8 PM Nigerian time.
Fans in Nigeria can watch the game on DSTV and GoTV SuperSport stations.
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on ITV or streamed live online using the ITV Player.