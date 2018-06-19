news

Senegal beat Poland 2-1 to record Africa's first win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup , in their group H game on Tuesday, June 19.

Senegal recorded Africa's first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup through an own goal by Poland defender Thiago Cionek in the 38th minute after he deflected a ball by Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Mbaye Niang scored the second for Senegal was he got on the end of a back pass.

Grzegorz Krychowiak reduced the lead to just one when he got on the end of a free kick by Piotr Zielinski in the 86th minute.

After defeats to Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia, Senegal eventually won Africa's first match at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Terenga Lions were the first African side to two score goals in a game at the tournament.

Senegal take on Japan in their next fixture while Poland face off with Columbia in the group game.