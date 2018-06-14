news

Russia fought hard to defeat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup , here are the reactions to the match.

Yuri Gazinskiy scores opening goal of the World Cup

Midfielder Yuri Gazinskiy put him name into World Cup history as he scored the first goal of the 2018 edition when he nodded in the ball to give the hosts the lead, they extended their lead through substitute Denis Cheryshev who scored a brace while Artem Dzyuba, and Aleksandr Golovin added to the gloss.

Twitter users responded to usch a heavy win on the opening day of the World Cup after an emphatic win by the hosts.

Some supporters assumed that the host country succeded in bribing their opponents

A fan stated that the hosts are genuine World Cup contenders with their two star players, he said,"A total disaster for Saudi Arabia Hosts Russia lit up the world cup 5-0 Golovin & Cheryshev Beware Egypt "

Some supporters questioned what Saudi Arabia were doing at the World Cup with heavyweights Italy and the Netherlands not participating.

He said, "Next time Saudi Arabia shouldn't even be part of world cup it will sound monotonous but they made first game get the award of the most boring."

Saudi Arabia to lose against Uruguay and Egypt?

After theirb 5-0 los to Russia, Twitter users could not but mock the Saudi Arabian team as they are to face superstars Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah in their net group fixtures.

The Saudi Arabian kits were also rated better than the jerseys for the Super Eagles and Nigerians did not hold back after their heavy defeat.

A fan said, "Saudi Arabia beat Nigeria in the Squawka Jerseys World Cup, but at what cost? We have used juju to get our revenge."

Russia take on Egypt in their net group game, and a victory will see them through to the net round, while Saudi Arabia will hope to bounce back when they take on Uruguay in their next group game.