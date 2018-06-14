Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as Russia beat Saudi Arabia in opener of 2018 FIFA World Cup

World Cup 2018 Twitter mocks Saudi Arabia after loss to Russia

Here are the reactions as to the opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russia fought hard to defeat Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, here are the reactions to the match. play Russia are on their way to victory over Saudi Arabia (FIFA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Russia fought hard to defeat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, here are the reactions to the match.

Yuri Gazinskiy scores opening goal of the World Cup

Midfielder Yuri Gazinskiy put him name into World Cup history as he scored the first goal of the 2018 edition when he nodded in the ball to give the hosts the lead, they extended their lead through substitute Denis Cheryshev who scored a brace while Artem Dzyuba, and Aleksandr Golovin added to the gloss.

Russia squad play Russia humiliate Saudi Arabia 5-0 (FIFA)

 

Twitter users responded to usch a heavy win on the opening day of the World Cup after an emphatic win by the hosts.

Some supporters assumed that the host country succeded in bribing their opponents

A fan stated that the hosts are genuine World Cup contenders with their two star players, he said,"A total disaster for Saudi Arabia Hosts Russia lit up the world cup 5-0 Golovin & Cheryshev Beware Egypt "

 

Some supporters questioned what Saudi Arabia were doing at the World Cup with heavyweights Italy and the Netherlands not participating.

He said, "Next time Saudi Arabia shouldn't even be part of  world cup it will sound monotonous but they made first game get the award of the most boring."

 

Saudi Arabia to lose against Uruguay and Egypt?

After theirb 5-0 los to Russia, Twitter users could not but mock the Saudi Arabian team as they are to face superstars Luis Suarez and Mohamed Salah in their net group fixtures.

The Saudi Arabian kits were also rated better than the jerseys for the Super Eagles and Nigerians did not hold back after their heavy defeat.

A fan said, "Saudi Arabia beat Nigeria in the Squawka Jerseys World Cup, but at what cost? We have used juju to get our revenge."

 

Russia take on Egypt in their net group game, and a victory will see them through to the net round, while Saudi Arabia will hope to bounce back when they take on Uruguay in their next group game.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
2 2018 FIFA World Cup Senegal arrive Russia in native attiresbullet
3 2018 FIFA World Cup Mohamed Salah, Egypt teammates arrive Russiabullet

Related Articles

Zinedine Zidane Coach quits Real Madrid after 3 Champions League titles
Julen Lopetegui Twitter react as Spain sack coach on the eve of World Cup
Julen Lopetegui Spain sack coach after accepting Real Madrid job, Hierro appointed
Zinedine Zidane Here are 5 high points of coach's stint at Real Madrid
Sports The 20 best football coaches in the world
Zinedine Zidane French legend reunites with teammates to celebrate 1998 World Cup 20-years after
2018 World Cup Spain to play Russia in friendly: Spanish football federation
Sports The one player you need to know from every country competing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Football

"Win or die!" How Italy was inspired to win the 1938 World Cup 
The new coach of the Spanish national team Fernando Hierro has told his players to forget about their recently fired manager Julen Lopetegui ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Fernando Hierro New Spanish coach tells players to forget about Lopetegui
Gala Oblogo/Tettegu Electoral Area Annual Gala Competition
Former 'Take That' star Robbie Williams made a controversial gesture during the opening ceremony
Football Robbie Williams kicks off World Cup with obscene gesture