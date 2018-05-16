news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr on Monday, May 14 released a 30-man provisional list ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

There were no surprises in the list as all players expected were included in the list.

But Rohr will not be able to take 30 players to Russia and has until Wednesday, June 6 to cut the list to 23 players.

In this piece we look at players who will undoubtedly make the list, those who have a chance of making it, either in the case of injury or by convincing Rohr with some impressive performances or those who will be staying back at home.

On the plane to Russia

Ikechukwu Ezenwa

Played in the last four 2018 World Cup qualifiers and one of the regulars under Rohr.

Francis Uzoho

Gatecrashed the Super Eagles after qualification to the 2018 World Cup and has now played three games. Recent developments have suggested that he will Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper at the World Cup.

Daniel Akpeyi

Has played just twice under Rohr but has been a regular call-up. With three slots available for goalkeepers he should be the third-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup.

William Troost-Ekong

Status as an international has grown since he won bronze with Nigeria's U-23 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. Has impressed and now has a blossoming partnership in the Super Eagles defence with

Leon Balogun

One of the senior players in the team now, already in flight to the World Cup.

Kenneth Omeruo

A player with a World Cup experience and although he fell drastically off the radar due to his inconsistent performances, he has had a fine season at Kasımpaşa in Turkey and that should be enough for him to be one of the four Super Eagles central defenders in Russia.

Brian Idowu

Has found his way into the squad with a series of fine performances for the Super Eagles. Just three games in and it’s looking like he will be Super Eagles first choice left back in Russia.

Chidozie Awaziem

Has been a regular call-up under Rohr and seems to have gained the trust of his manager who has made him the third-choice central defender just behind the ‘Oyinbo Wall’.

Abdullahi Shehu

Played in all the games during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and has been involved in all the friendly games also. Earned his place in the team and is now trusted by Rohr.

Mikel John Obi

Captain of the Super Eagles and will be one of the first names on the Super Eagles starting XI at the 2018 World Cup.

Ogenyi Onazi

One of the expected names in the final 23 and is also expected to be one of the regulars at the 2018 World Cup.

John Ogu

A regular name on Super Eagles lists and has impressed whenever he gets the chance. Name guaranteed on the list.

Oghenekaro Etebo

A regular in the Super Eagles, Etebo has been in the squad for all of the World Cup qualifiers under Rohr. His status as an international has grown so much since his impressive outing for Nigeria’s U-23 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil

Odion Ighalo

Not initially fancied by Rohr, Ighalo has played himself into the team and is expected to make the final 23.

Ahmed Musa

Already has experience of playing at the World Cup and can be very explosive on his day.

Victor Moses

One of Nigeria’s best players at the World Cup qualifying campaign. Few words needed here, Moses is on the final list.

Alex Iwobi

Regarded as one of the futures of Nigerian football. Has had a prominent role under Rohr and scored the goal that sealed Nigeria’s place in Russia.

Kelechi Iheanacho

One of Nigeria’s most popular players, Iheanacho ended the season in hot form for Leicester City and will be one of the first names on the final 23.

Moses Simon

One of the players who has been consistent for the Super Eagles.

Still has a chance to make final 23

Elderson Echiejile

An ever-present figure in the Super Eagles but injury and loss of form has ruled him out of an automatic place in the final 23.

He has to convince Super Eagles boss with little time left.

Tyronne Ebuehi

Ebuehi has impressed in Super Eagles shirt and got his chances in this international break. Looks like he has gotten the trust of Rohr but still need to clear every doubt when camp opens and in the Super Eagles friendly games lined-up before the final 23 will be announced.

Joel Obi

His fine form was rewarded with a call-up to the recent friendly games and he played in both. There is a feeling that he can make the final 23 if he can avoid injuries and be fit.

Mikel Agu

Another player who has been regular in Rohr’s squad and but needs to convince Roh more to make it to the final 23.

Stay back at home

Dele Ajiboye

Only the third call-up to the Super Eagles for the Plateau United goalkeeper. The three other goalkeeper shave been more involved in the Super Eagles more than him and too late for him to stake his claim for a place in Russia.

Simeon Nwankwo

Ending the season in form for Crotone of Italian Serie A where he has scored seven goals in as many games, the striker has been rewarded with a call-up to the Super Eagles. It may, however, be too late for him to stake a claim to the final 23 list and will need an injury or very impressive performances in camp and friendly games to make it to Russia.

Stephen Eze

Burst into the limelight at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and was rewarded with a call-up to the Super Eagles for the friendly games against Poland and Serbia but never got a chance to play. He has been invited again but just to get more experience.

Uche Agbo

A couple of call-ups, Agbo has never been a regular for the Super Eagles.

Junior Lokosa

Invited on the back of his impressive season for Niger Tornadoes where he has scored 18 goals in the 2018 Nigeria Professional football League (NPFL).

He has been called up to get the experience of training with the Super Eagles, nothing expected after that.