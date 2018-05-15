Home > Sports > Football >

Ogu warns Argentina, Croatia not to underrate Super Eagles

John Ogu Super Eagles midfielder warns Argentina, Croatia not to underrate Nigeria

Ogu is optimistic about the chances of the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
John Ogu play John Ogu is confident about the games against Croatia and Argentina (Pawel Andrachiewicz PressFocus MB Media Getty Images)
Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has issued a warning to 2018 FIFA World Cup group D opponents Argentina and Croatia not to underrate Nigeria.

The Super Eagles face off with Argentina, Croatia, and Iceland for a place in the round of 16.

Ogu who plays for Hapoel Beer-Sheva expressed his confidence that despite the array of stars that the Argentines and Croatians posses, the Super Eagles will not be going to Russia to make up the numbers.

In a report by Complete Sports, Ogu stated that the Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr possesses the tactical ability to guide Nigeria over the Croatians and Argentina.

Lionel Messi play Argentina are regarded as one of the tournament favourites because of Lionel Messi (Reuters)

 

He said,  “Of course this is the World Cup and it’s quite different from what we do at our respective clubsides, but Super Eagles deserve some respect too, most especially if you consider how Nigeria qualified for the tournament

“Of course we never had it easy and we came up against some of Africa’s best teams."

Speaking about the two favourites to qualify, Croatia and Argentina, Ogu stated that their big names will not win matches for them when the tournament starts in Russia.

Ogu continued,“Yes we have Argentina, Croatia and Iceland but I’m confident we won’t be going to Russia for a jamboree, rather it will be strictly business when the World Cup begins

“We want to represent our country in Russia and we are determined to do it extremely well. Some of us will be playing in our first World Cup and you can be sure we want to make the best tournament of our careers.”

Croatia play With Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic Croatia boasts one of the best midfields at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Jollof Sports)

Ogu who is part of Gernot Rohr’’s provisional 30-man list took to his official Twitter account to post a message which stated that he will give everything to be part of final 23 players to the tournament.

"I feel Blessed and honoured to be in the 30 Man provisional List to d World Cup. I will never take ds opportunities and privilege for granted .i’m never going to d camp 4 fun thinking I am already at d World Cup but I am going to Work hard . I hv known Hard work all my life."

 

Ogu who is now champion of the Israeli league for the third consecutive time has set his sights on representing the Eagles at the World Cup starting from the upcoming friendlies against Congo, England, and the Czech Republic.

