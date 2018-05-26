news

Chelsea star Victor Moses is still missing as the Super Eagles of Nigeria continued preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Uyo camp.

29 players of the 30 invited provisionally for the 2018 World Cup are already in camp with the exception of Moses.

The 27-year-old has stayed away from camp with the permission of Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr after a hectic season in England with Chelsea.

The forward just a week ago played 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley to win the FA Cup title.

Rohr confirmed in his press conference on Friday that Moses has been given further days to rest before joining up the Super Eagles in London.

He will now miss the game against DR Congo on Monday, May 28.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will jet out to London immediately after the game against DR Congo on Monday, May 28.

Busy day in camp

The 29 players in camp had a busy day in Uyo.

They had breakfast around 8 am before they set out for training at the Godswill Akpabio International airport in Uyo.

The training ended around 12:30 am and they headed back to the hotel for lunch and rest.

Captain Mikel John Obi led the likes of Bryan Idowu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Francis Uzoho and Junior Lokosa out for a press conference that kicked at 1:45.

Super Eagles boss Rohr was also at the press briefing.

The players rested till 5 pm and headed to the indoor gym of the Le Meridien hotel for an evening training session.

After the indoor training, the players enjoyed a game of volleyball also at the hotel.