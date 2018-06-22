Pulse.ng logo
Reactions as Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Twitter goes wild for new 'GOAT' Musa after brilliant brace for Super Eagles

Here are the reactions as the Super Eagles beat Iceland 2-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  Published:
Ahmed Musa was a hero as Twitter reacted as the Super Eagles beat Iceland 2-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D second fixture on Friday, June 22.

Musa finished as Man of the Match after his brace helped the Super Eagles to three points against Iceland.

play The Super Eagles laboured to victory over Iceland (Footballfact)

Musa opened the goals when he converted a ball by Victor Moses and then scored Nigeria's second goal of the game when he ran through the Iceland defence to score what turned out to be the winner in the 75th minute and seal the result of the Super Eagles.

Ahmed Musa became the highest goalscorer for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at a FIFA World Cup tournament after his goal against Iceland in the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 22 play Musa was the hero for the Super Eagles (FIFA)

Nigerian hailed Musa on Twitter for his goals against Iceland that won Nigeria the encounter against Iceland.

Here are reactions to Musa's performance on Twitter as Nigerians were full of praise for the forward.

"When you talk about patience and stooping to conquer. Then look no further than Ahmed Musa. He almost stopped playing for Nigeria because of how he was treated by Rohr. Stormed out of a meeting the other time in London. Decided to stay calm and today, he is laughing last."

""Well done #NGA⁠ ⁠. Many wrote them off after the first game but they showed what they can really do today.

Two wonderful goals by Ahmed Musa (for the second World Cup running).

Can’t wait for the game v #ARG⁠ ⁠ in St Petersburg on Tuesday. That’s going to be special.

"The composure shown by Ahmed Musa on both of his goals today has been next level. What a player."

 

Musa is now Nigeria's highest goal scorer at the World Cup and Twitter gave him the accolades

By scoring two goals against Iceland Musa became Nigeria's highest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup and Twitter users expressed different opinions about his achievement.

"Ahmed Musa, Nigeria’s highest goal scorer at the #WorldCup with 4 goals. First Nigeria’s player to score in two #WorldCup."

"In less than 90 minutes, Ahmed Musa has made Nigerians happier than Buhari has in 3 years."

"Ahmed musa has become the first African player to ever score multiple goals in consecutive World Cups.     Nice one Musa  "

"Ahmed Musa is a National hero!!!"

 

Nigeria vs Iceland stats

The Super Eagles will hope to qualify for the round of 16 when they take on Argentina while Iceland take on Croatia in their next fixture.

