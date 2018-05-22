Home > Sports > Football >

Torres, Simeone arrive in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid

GOTV Max Cup Torres, Simeone arrive in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will face Nigeria in the game on Tuesday, May 22 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

  • Published:
Fernando Torres play Torres, Simeone arrive in Nigeria with Atletico Madrid (Pulse)
Just less than a week after winning the 2018 Europa League title Atletico Madrid legends Fernando Torres and Diego Simeone arrived in Uyo, Nigeria for the GOTV Max Cup game against Nigeria.

Ahead of the game, the Spanish giants arrived in Nigeria on Monday, May 21 via a chartered flight straight from Spain.

Atletico Madrid in Nigeria play

Atletico Madrid in Nigeria

(Pulse)

 

Simeone's colourful assistant  German Burgos, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Ghanaian player Thomas Amartey were among the contingent from Spain.

Friendly game in Uyo

They arrive in Uyo around 6:45 pm and were immediately taken to Le Meridien Hotel Uyo where they will be based.

Torres and the whole squad were pleased with the colourful traditional dancers on hand to welcome them at the Akwa Ibom International Airport.

Burgos, Simeone and other Atletico Madrid players were seen taking pictures of the dancers.

