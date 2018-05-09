Home > Sports > Football >

26 Super Falcons invited by Dennerby for AWCON qualifiers vs Gambia

After a 8-0 defeat to France, the Super Falcons face Gambia in the AWCON qualifiers.

Super Falcons head coach Thomas Dennerby has invited 26 players for the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers against the Gambia.

The Falcons face the Gambia who defeated Burkina Faso in the earlier stage of the qualification rounds.

Most of the 26 players called up by Dennerby were part of the home-based team that won a bronze medal at the 2018 WAFU Women’s Cup with the only foreign-based player Ngozi Ebere.

According to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), there will be four phases of camping for the team.

The first leg of camping will commence from Thursday, May 10 till Tuesday, May 15 and players are expected to report to the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja.

The second phase of camping will take place from Thursday, May 17 till Tuesday, May 22, the third from Thursday, May 24 till Friday, June 1 while only players selected for the away trip will take part in the fourth stage scheduled to hold from Saturday, June 2 till Tuesday, June 12.

The Gambians will host the first leg in Banjul between Monday, June 2 and Friday, June 8 and the home fixture will be held in Nigeria on Monday, June 11.

Winners over both legs will progress to the 11th AWCON finals which will be held in Ghana later in 2018.

26 Falcons invited for Gambia

Goalkeepers: Christy Ohiaeriaku (Confluence Queens); Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Chioma Nwankwo (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Ngozi Ebere (Barcelona FC Women, Cyprus); Emmanuella Ingenue (Pelican Stars); Rebecca Ajiga (Edo Queens); Gineka Ikeh (Bayelsa Queens); Sarah Nnodim (Nasarawa Amazons); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Joy Jegede (Bayelsa Queens); Mariam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Maureen Okpalla (Confluence Queens)

Defenders: Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Osas Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Goodness Onyebuchi (Sunshine Queens); Patience Agbokade (Sunshine Queens); Orjiugo Godson (Abia Angels); Evelyn Nwabuoku (Rivers Angels); Ogechi Ukwuoma (Pelican Stars)

Forwards: Chinaza Uchendu (Rivers Angels); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens); Tessy Biahwo (Bayelsa Queens); Ijeoma Obi (Bayelsa Queens); Zainab Olapade (Jokodolu Babes); Glory Oshaghe (Confluence Queens); Nneka Julius (Edo Queens)

