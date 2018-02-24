Home > Sports > Football >

Super Falcons beat Mali to win WAFU Women’s Cup bronze medal

Super Falcons Nigeria beat Mali to win WAFU Women’s Cup bronze medal

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are bronze medal winners at the inaugural WAFU Women's Cup

  • Published:
Super Falcons WAFU play Super Falcons are bronze medal winners at the WAFU Women’s Cup after they beat Mali in the 3rd place play offs (Super Falcons Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Saturday, February 24 beat Mali to win the bronze medal at the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Women’s Cup in Cote d’Ivoire.

Newly Unveiled Super Falcons Coach Thomas Dennerby, who was in charge for the encounter, and the Falcons aimed for victory against Mali after their disappointing loss to Ghana in the semi finals.

Th Falcons however fell behind in the ninth minute as Diarra Fatoumata's shot from outside the box put the Malian in front.

Nigeria equalised in the 15th minute as winner of the young player (women) at the NFF Awards Rasheedat Ajibade's pull out came off the crossbar for Chinaza Uchendu to convert.

Uchendu scored her second of the game in the 39th minute, to give the Super Falcons the lead going into half time.

The Falcons resumed the second half, creating more chances but the Malians held on as Nigeria won the third place play-off 2 -1, and Chinaza Uchendu named woman of the match after her brace in the encounter.

 

The Super Falcons had earlier won all their group games at the tournament, after they defeated their Mali by a lone goal in their first match, then beat Senegal in their second group match.

 

After qualifying for the next round, the Super Falcons won their final group match against Togo, before losing in the semi-final clash to arch rivals Ghana.

Super Falcons play

Super Falcons

(Super Falcons Twitter)

The Falcons thanked the fans of Abidjan for their continuous support throughout the tournament.

 

WAFU Women's Cup 3rd Place and final results

The third place place off and final of the WAFU Women's Cup will be played on Saturday, February 24.

3rd place - Nigeria vs Mali  2 - 1 to Nigeria

Final - Ivory Coast vs Ghana(5:30 pm Nigerian time)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Falcons Nigeria lose to Ghana in semi-finals of WAFU Women’s Cupbullet
2 Jay Jay Okocha BetKing crown Nigerian football legend at unveiling...bullet
3 Champions League 5 things we learnt from Tuesday's gamesbullet

Related Articles

Thomas Dennerby NFF unveil new Super Falcons coach
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Senegal to progress to semi-finals of WAFU Women’s Cup
Super Falcons 35 players invited for WAFU Cup
Super Falcons Nigeria lose to Ghana in semi-finals of WAFU Women’s Cup
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Togo, face Ghana in semi-finals of WAFU Women’s Cup
Francisca Ordega Super Falcons star excited to meet Diego Costa, Simeone
WAFU Women's Cup 5 things you need to know about the ongoing football tournament
NFF Awards Here are the winners of Nigeria's football body awards
Super Falcons Nigeria beat Mali in WAFU Women’s Cup opener
Super Falcons New coach Dennerby releases team list for WAFU Cup

Football

Suarez, Coutinho and Messi were all on song as Barcelona thrashed Girona
Football Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca's La Liga lead
Perfect finish: Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia celebrates after scoring against Benevento
Football Skriniar, Ranocchia rescue Inter against Benevento
Suarez, Coutinho and Messi were all on song as Barcelona thrashed Girona
Football Suarez hat-trick extends six-goal Barca's La Liga lead
First timer: Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates his first Barcelona league goal in Saturday's rout of Girona
Football Coutinho scores first Barcelona league goal