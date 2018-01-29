news

The home-based Super Eagles of Nigeria bounced back from a goal down to beat Angola in a quarter-final tie of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Substitute Gabriel Okechukwu netted the winning goal in the 108th-minute winner for Nigeria to progress to the semi-final.

It was Angola who took the lead early in the first half through Vladimir Va who was very lucky to deflect Emeka Atuloma's clearance past Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa in the 55th minute.

Dominant Eagles

The dominant Super Eagles had chances to take the lead in the first half through striker Anthony Okpotu who was one on one with Angola goalkeeper Landu Mavanga but he went down after trying to dribble as the Angolans cleared.

Moses Osas set up Emeka Ogbugh after racing through the right, but the latter’s effort was saved brilliantly by Landu.

Angola also threatened from a corner as Braulio Adelio headed wide off Ezenwa's goal on 14 minutes. Mano Luis long distance shoot some minutes later did not trouble Ezenwa.

Nigerian midfielder Rabiu Ali missed a chance from close range after a through ball from Solomon Ojo but his chip was comfortably saved by Landu.

Ezenwa pulled up a double save in the 34 minute, denying Mano after he had been put through by Afonso with a clever flick.

Okpotu missed another chance for the Super Eagles on the stroke of halftime with his effort blocked for a corner after Landu fumbled Ojo's cross in the Angola defence.

Five minutes into the second half, the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) highest goalscorer Okpotu missed yet again dragging his right foot shot off target.

Van gave Angola the lead in the 55th minute and Nigeria quickly responded with Atuloma whose long-distance shot was off target.

In the 75th minute, Okechukwu got a chance through a header which bounced against the foot of the post.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ezenwa pulled off another excellent save, this time stopping a fierce shot by Afonso.

Okpotu drew Nigeria level with a nice finish off Ali's header to force the game into extra time with his second goal of the tournament .

Okechukwu who was a second-half substitute cut inside from the right and beating some Angolans before firing a low drive past Landu to give the Super Eagles the win.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ezenwa whose saves kept Nigeria in the game was voted the official Man of the Match.

“I have to thank the team especially the coach who was very calm in the technical area pushing the team and believing that we will get the win. The performance was great because we continued to push and tried to get the goal after going down and we did just that in the last minute,” the goalkeeper said.

“I'm happy with my performance and having Gernot Rohr here watching, I believe that will help me with the senior national team.”