Super Eagles Coach Rohr, assistants get 2018 World Cup salaries in advance

news

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have paid Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr and his assistants their 2018 FIFA World Cup salaries in advance.

Rohr and his backroom staff will lead the Super Eagles of Nigeria to their sixth World Cup and to ensure a smooth and successful tournament, the NFF have paid them their salaries in advance.

This was revealed at the meeting of the Executive Committee of NFF which held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday, April 17.

Aiteo helps out

The NFF were able to do that with the help of their premium partner Aiteo who in April 2017 signed a partnership with the federation.

As the Official Optimum Partner of the NFF, Aiteo will in the next five pay the salaries of Super Eagles coach and all national team coaches.

Super Eagles boss Rohr in August 2016 first signed a two-year contract with the NFF worth $47, 000 monthly.

It is not known if he had an increase when he renewed his contract with the NFF in January 2018.