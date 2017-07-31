Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is fit for Cameroon

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has revealed that he is fit and ready to face Cameroon in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Mikel Obi has resumed training after a three-month injury layoff following the surgery to correct a lingering abdominal strain .

The 30-year-old has been training with his Tianjin TEDA teammates and is ready to play.

“I can help the team in so many areas because I’m fit to play now. But it is down to the coaches,” Mikel told Chinese channel sports.enorth.com.cn.

Mikel has not played for the Super Eagles in 2017, missing the friendly games against Senegal, Corsica and Togo and also the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa which Nigeria lost 2-0.

With his return to fitness, Mikel is expected to be named in the squad for face Cameroon in a double header in August/September.

Club form has never affected Mikel’s chances in the Super Eagles.

Mikel has made only three appearances for Tianjin TEDA, scoring once.