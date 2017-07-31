Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is fit for Cameroon

Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain declares himself fit for Cameroon

Mikel Obi has resumed training after a three-month injury layoff following the surgery to correct a lingering abdominal strain.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Mikel Obi play John Mikel has been training for three weeks and says he is fit to face Cameroon (Instagram/John Mikel Obi )

Mikel Obi FIFA, NFF, Chelsea, Onazi celebrate Super Eagles' captain at 30
Victor Moses Forward joins an elite list of Nigerian players who have won the Premier League.
Mikel Obi Midfielder pays tribute to Chelsea great, Terry
Mikel Obi Nigerian midfielder scores first goal for Tianjin TEDA
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward steps down as assistant captain of team
John Mikel Obi Super Eagles midfielder has had surgery in London with his wife beside him
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain has a 50/50 chance for South Africa clash
Mikel Obi Captain could make Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against South Africa
Mikel Obi Twin daughters of Super Eagles captain have started nursery school
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has revealed that he is fit and ready to face Cameroon in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Mikel Obi has resumed training after a three-month injury layoff following the surgery to correct a lingering abdominal strain.

John Mikel Obi celebrates his goal play Mikel Obi has not played for the Super Eagles in 2017 (Goal)

 

The 30-year-old has been training with his Tianjin TEDA teammates and is ready to play.

I can help the team in so many areas because I’m fit to play now. But it is down to the coaches,” Mikel told Chinese channel sports.enorth.com.cn.

Mikel has not played for the Super Eagles in 2017, missing the friendly games against Senegal, Corsica and Togo and also the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against South Africa which Nigeria lost 2-0.

John Mikel Obi play John Mikel Obi has played only three games for Tianjin TEDA (Insatgram/fctianjinteda)

ALSO READ: Mikel scores first goal for Tianjin TEDA

With his return to fitness, Mikel is expected to be named in the squad for face Cameroon in a double header in August/September.

Club form has never affected Mikel’s chances in the Super Eagles.

Mikel has made only three appearances for Tianjin TEDA, scoring once.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 John Fashanu Ex-England striker held in Abuja prison over land scam!bullet
2 Barcelona 3 Vs Real Madrid 2 Pique lifts Barcelona as El Clasico lives...bullet
3 Alex Iwobi Arsenal star wasn’t impressive despite scoring in...bullet

Football

Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star impresses Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr
Amaju Pinnick
Amaju Pinnick NFF boss could be appointed Vice-President of CAF
Sergio Ramos lift Real Madrid's 12th Champions League
Pulse Mid-Year Review Biggest moments in football so far in 2017
Philippe Coutinho
Coutinho Midfielder has reportedly told Liverpool he wants to leave for Barcelona