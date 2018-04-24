Salah sets new Liverpool record in Champions League

news

Liverpool star Mohammed Salah scored set a new club record as they defeated Roma 5-2 in the Champions League quarter final fixture on Tuesday, April 24.

Salah scored two goals in first half and set up two goals as Liverpool to give Liverpool a three goal advantage over Roma going into the second leg.

By scoring the two goals Salah became Liverpool's highest goal scorer in a single Champions League campaign.

Salah now has 10 goals in 2017/18 campaign for Liverpool as is on course to extend the record in the second leg.

The 2018 PFA Player of the Year now has 43 goals and is within sights of Ian Rush who scored a total of 47 goals which is the highest scored by a Liverpool player in a season.

The Egypt international is the highest goalscorer in the Premier League with 31 goals with four more matches left to be played in which he can catch up to Rush.

Salah and his Liverpool teammates return to action when they take on Stoke City in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, April 28 before their second leg clash against Roma.