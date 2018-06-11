news

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and his Egyptian teammates have arrived in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Egypt are set to make their first appearance and the World Cup in 28 years and will do so with their star forward Salah who is among the 23-man list for the tournament.

The Egyptian team were all suited up as they arrived Grozny to begin preparations for their group opener.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA), posted a short video clip of the Pharaoh's arrival in Russia on their official Twitter account.

— Egypt National Football Team (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Salah was a doubt to partake in the tournament as he was forced off with a shoulder injury by Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final .

In an interview with El-Sisi Salah reiterated his readiness for the World Cup as he assured that he has overcome all injury concerns.

He said, "I promise you, I will do my best to be ready for the World Cup and to achieve the Egyptian dream.

“I feel much better now and I'll be ready to play against Uruguay. I will never give up on our dream. I promise to do my best for our people.”

Salah and his teammates begin their campaign in Russia when they take on Luis Suarez’s Uruguay in their opener scheduled for Friday, June 15 before subsequent matches against Russia and Saudi Arabia.