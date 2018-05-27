Home > Sports > Football >

Lampard, Ferdinand refuse to blame Ramos for Salah Injury

Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Lampard, Ferdinand refuse to blame Ramos for Salah Injury

Mohamed Salah was forced off the pitch after a challenge by Sergio Ramos

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos play Ramos foul on Salah forced the Liverpool forward off the match (Rez/Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Retired footballers Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand have refused to blame Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for the injury that forced off Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final which the La Liga side won 3-1 on Saturday, May 26.

The two former footballers both backed the Real Madrid skipper as they believe the accident did not come with a deliberate intention to take Salah out of the game permanently.

The Egyptian was full of tears as he left the pitch with several reports indicating that he dislocated his shoulder in the process.

Speaking during punditry duties with BT Sport, Lampard backed Ramos when questioned if the intention was to take Salah out.

He said, “No, I don't think so.

“He's got close, like any defender should do and sometimes when you get that contact you do interlink arms and it's more unfortunate in the end, the way he fell.”

Mohamed Salah and Sergio Ramos play Ramos consoles Salah after sustaining an injury (PA)

 

Ferdinand a former defender during his playing days also backed Ramos saying he was only doing his job.

He said, “I wouldn't associate the two things.

“I think it was really good defending from Ramos and I don't think he meant to do that (hurt Salah).”

Majority of Liverpool supporters on Twitter have however been of the opinion that the challenge was a deliberate attempt by the Spaniard to take out Salah who has been their top goalscorer this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to watchbullet
2 GOTv Max Cup Full details of Atletico Madrid’s visit to Nigeria and...bullet
3 Super Eagles 5 things we learnt from Thursday’s trainingbullet

Related Articles

Champions League Steven Gerrard says Liverpool will achieve something special against Real Madrid
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star stunned as he meets his lookalike
Sergio Ramos Real Madrid captain leads celebrations after Champions League semifinal victory over Bayern Munich
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star wins 3 Player of the Year awards in one night
Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Twitter blames 'stupid' Karius, hail Bale after Champions League final
Champions League Liverpool camp in Spain to prepare for Real Madrid
Mohamed Salah Liverpool star won't observe fast for Champions League final
Liverpool Salah, Firmino others get gifts as they arrive Kiev for Champions League finals
Champions League Gerrard says Liverpool should not be afraid of Bayern Munich or Real Madrid
Mohammed Salah Gerrard hails Liverpool star as 'best player in the world'

Football

Disconsolate: Loris Karius was in tears after his two costly errors in the Champions League final
Football Calamity Karius shows work still to be done at Liverpool
Real Madrid win 2018 Champions League
Champions League 5 thoughts as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in final
Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker weds ex-beauty queen Iheoma
Gareth Bale's double and Loris Karius' two errors saw Real Madrid win the Champions League for the third year in a row
Football Brilliant Bale breaks Liverpool hearts as Real Madrid win Champions League