Retired footballers Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand have refused to blame Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for the injury that forced off Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final which the La Liga side won 3-1 on Saturday, May 26.

The two former footballers both backed the Real Madrid skipper as they believe the accident did not come with a deliberate intention to take Salah out of the game permanently.

The Egyptian was full of tears as he left the pitch with several reports indicating that he dislocated his shoulder in the process.

Speaking during punditry duties with BT Sport, Lampard backed Ramos when questioned if the intention was to take Salah out.

He said, “No, I don't think so.

“He's got close, like any defender should do and sometimes when you get that contact you do interlink arms and it's more unfortunate in the end, the way he fell.”

Ferdinand a former defender during his playing days also backed Ramos saying he was only doing his job.

He said, “I wouldn't associate the two things.

“I think it was really good defending from Ramos and I don't think he meant to do that (hurt Salah).”