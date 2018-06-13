Pulse.ng logo
Russia 2018 World Cup squad, fixtures, keymen

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players

All you need to know about the Russia squad playing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Russia national team play 2018 FIFA World Cup: Russia squad guide, full fixtures, group and key players (AFP)
Russia, who are the host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup are not even slight favourites for the tournament. They head into the tourney with just six wins in 19 games since Euro 2016. They also have not won a game since October 2017.

The host will walk out onto the pitch at the 80,000-capacity Luzhniki stadium, the historic crucible of Russian sport, ranked a lowly 70th in the world, three spots below Group A rivals Saudi Arabia, and without a victory in eight months.

The play in Group A alongside Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay.

Captain: Igor Akinfeev

Manager: Stanislav Cherchesov

Nickname: Sbornaya

FIFA World Cup history (7 appearances as the Soviet Union, 4 as Russia)

Fixtures

Russia Vs Saudi Arabia

Russia Vs Egypt

Russia Vs Uruguay

Key Men

1. Fedor Smolov

Smolov is the biggest star in Russian football. The Krasnodar striker has finished as the top scorer in the Russian Premier League for two consecutive seasons.

At the age of 28, the 2018 FIFA World Cup is an opportunity for Smolov to announce himself on the big stage.

2. Aleksandr Golovin

One of the most exciting young talents in world football, Golovin is heading to Russia with many eyes on him.

The CSKA Moscow playmaker has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Barcelona in recent times.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Club Brugge), Andrey Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg);

Defenders: Vladimir Granat, Ruslan Kambolov, Fedor Kudryashov (all Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrey Semenov (Akhmat Grozny), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg), Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow);

Midfielders: Yuri Gazinskiy (Krasnodar), Alexsandr Golovin, Alan Dzagoev (both CSKA Moscow), Yuri Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyaev (all Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Zobnin, Alexsandr Samedov (both Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal);

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fedor Smolov (Krasnodar).

