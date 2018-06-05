Home > Sports > Football >

Ronaldo returns to training with Portugal after Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star returns to training with Portugal after Champions League victory

Back from the winning the Champions League, Ronaldo has set his sights on the World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo is back in training with Portugal (EPA)
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training with Portugal national team after Champions League victory over Liverpool on Saturday, May 26.

After his triumph with Real Madrid in the Champions League, Ronaldo has been on vacation with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and children.

The 33-year-old has however ended his vacation to resume training ahead of his fourth World Cup appearance after failing to win in the last three editions.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo is back in training ahead of the World Cup (EPA)

Ronaldo took time to sign autographs of Portugal supporters before he joined up with his teammates in training.

Despite being out of full training for a while Ronaldo showed he was in high spirits during the session, wearing their new kits for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese national team were without Ronaldo as they held their Belgian counterparts to a draw in their last friendly encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal in 2018 season

He also took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of his teammates in training.

 

Ronaldo is expected to be in action when Portugal take on Algeria in their last friendly encounter before the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Algeria on Thursday, June 7.

Cristiano Ronaldo play He participated in training with his teammates (EPA)

 

Portugal who are the current European champions begin their World Cup campaign against Spain on Friday, June 15 before they take on Morocco and Iran. 

