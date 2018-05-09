Home > Sports > Football >

Nnamdi Ofoborh wins Bournemouth Young Player of the Year

Nnamdi Ofoborh Flying Eagles star wins Bournemouth's Young Player of the Year

Ofoborh's good season which saw him called up by head coach Eddie Howe to the first team.

  • Published:
Nnamdi Oforborh play
Flying Eagles star midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh emerged winner of Bournemouth’s Youth Team Player of the Season at the clubs end of the season awards on Monday, May 7.

Ofoborh was rewarded for an amazing individual season with Cherries youth set up which saw him called up by head coach Eddie Howe to the first team for a Premier League encounter against Swansea City on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

A statement of Bournemouth’s official website congratulated Ofoborh for the award.

Nnamdi Ofoborh play

“Midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh was awarded for his strong season, which has included training and travelling with the first team, with the Youth Team Player of the Season prize,” the statement read.

The Still 18-years-old has featured in training with the first team severally and is one of the players tipped to progress from the academy.

His good showing for the youth team set up earned him an invitation by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to the Flying Eagles team for their two-match tour of Egypt.

Nnamdi Oforborh play

Ofoborh will hope to continue with his improvement during the clubs pre-season tour.

He previously featured in the youth set-ups of Tottenham Hotspur and Millwall, and is under contract until the 2019/20 season.

