Nigeria move up in new FIFA Ranking

Super Eagles Nigeria move up in new FIFA Ranking

Despite the jump, the Super Eagles of Nigeria remain the fifth best country in Africa

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved up in the new FIFA Ranking
Nigeria have moved up three places in the new FIFA Ranking, jumping from 44th to 41st place in world football.

In the month under review, the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Zambia 1-0 to seal qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the jump, the Super Eagles of Nigeria remain the fifth best country in Africa, below Tunisia (28), Egypt (30), Senegal (32) and Congo DR (35).

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles of Nigeria have sealed qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Twitter)

Cameroon (42) Morocco (48) Ghana (52) Burkina Faso (55) and Cote d'Ivoire (61) make up the top 10.

Germany continue to lead world football ahead of Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium.

Julian Brandt, Emre Can and Leroy Sane play Germany remain number one in world football (AFP)

 

Poland, France, Spain, Chile and Peru complete the top 10.

African Ranking

(1) Tunisia (2) Egypt (3)Senegal (4) Congo DR (5) Nigeria (6) Cameroon (7) Morocco (8) Ghana (9)Burkina Faso (10) Cote d'Ivoire.

World Ranking

(1) Germany (2) Brazil (3) Portugal (4) Argentina (5) Belgium (6) Poland (7) France (8) Spain (9) Chile (10) Peru.

