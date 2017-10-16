Nigeria move up in new FIFA Ranking

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria have moved up three places in the new FIFA Ranking, jumping from 44th to 41st place in world football.

In the month under review, the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Zambia 1-0 to seal qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the jump, the Super Eagles of Nigeria remain the fifth best country in Africa, below Tunisia (28), Egypt (30), Senegal (32) and Congo DR (35).

ALSO READ: The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped in the last FIFA Ranking

Cameroon (42) Morocco (48) Ghana (52) Burkina Faso (55) and Cote d'Ivoire (61) make up the top 10.

Germany continue to lead world football ahead of Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium.

Poland, France, Spain, Chile and Peru complete the top 10.

African Ranking

(1) Tunisia (2) Egypt (3)Senegal (4) Congo DR (5) Nigeria (6) Cameroon (7) Morocco (8) Ghana (9)Burkina Faso (10) Cote d'Ivoire.

World Ranking

(1) Germany (2) Brazil (3) Portugal (4) Argentina (5) Belgium (6) Poland (7) France (8) Spain (9) Chile (10) Peru.