Nigeria 1 Vs Zambia 0: Super Eagles players rating

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday, October 7 overcame a lot of nerve to beat Zambia 1-0 in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo.

Alex Iwobi came on as a substitute to score the goal that won the game which sealed Nigeria’s qualification to the 2018 World Cup.

This is how Super Eagles players rated in that game.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Goalkeeper)

Didn’t get tested enough but made some very questionable decisions. Was too slow to take goalkicks before the Super Eagles’ goal. In the 33rd he was also guilty of hesitating coming for a ball, giving the Zambian striker the chance to pounce on the ball. Ezenwa was relieved to see the ball go over the bar.

5/10.

Shehu Abdullahi (Right-Back)

Had his best performance in a Super Eagles shirt and was duly awarded the Man of the Match. Abdullahi was solid at right-back containing Fashion Sakala and was also a threat down the right. It was his cross that led to Super Eagles’ winning goal.

8/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central Defence)

Troost-Ekong also had a good game, possibly his best performance also in a Super Eagles shirt. As usual with his partner, Leon Balogun, Ekong kept a tight line to stop the Zambians. Balogun often gets the praise, but it was Ekong who came out on top this time, very solid performance.

7/10

Leon Balogun (Central Defence)

It was a tough evening for Leon Balogun but he did his best to contain Alex N’gonga. N’gonga outran him most times but credit to Balogun who managed to catch up most times to avert danger.

6/10

Elderson Echiejile (Left-Back)

Often criticised but Echiejile was good again for the Super Eagles. He held his line very well although contributed very little going forward. He, however, did his job-which is to defend-before he went off because of an injury.

5/10

Wilfred Ndidi (Defensive Midfield)

Ndidi was impressive again for the Super Eagles, shielding the defence and did very well against Augustine Mulenga. Ndidi was tough and tireless in the middle of the park for Nigeria.

6/10

Ogenyi Onazi (Central Midfield)

Onazi could only play for 30 minutes and he was his usual self, tackling and unsettling the Zambians. With the ball, however, he was not creative and imaginative and could not retain the ball for Nigeria.

4/10

Mikel Obi (Attacking Midfielder)

Could not do much in midfield as he was left alone to create and move the ball forward. With the Zambians pressing in midfield and having much possession, Mikel could not fashion out any chance for the forwards.

5/10

Victor Moses (Forward)

Moses struggled for most of the game as he was not given the chance and space to create by the Zambians. But Moses still troubled the Zambians and started the move that led to Super Eagles winning goal.

5/10

Moses Simon (Forward)

Moses Simon had an average game, failing to break-down the Zambians. He didn’t have space to run behind the Zambians defence no thanks to the ineffective midfield too. He was hurled off in the 66th minute.

5/10

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

Ighalo did his best against Zambia despite little to no service. Ighalo was left on his own up front with two defenders on him. The former Watford striker was however very lively and kept the defence busy. They were probably watching him which game Iwobi space to get on a cross and score.

6/10.

Substitutes

Mikel Agu (Central Midfielder)

Agu came in for the injured Onazi but didn’t improve Super Eagles midfield. He was slow with the ball and wasn’t that good at ball-winning too.

4/10

Alex Iwobi (Forward)

Iwobi changed the Super Eagles game immediately he got on the pitch. He brought in much-needed creativity to the Super Eagles attack and scored the only goal, a huge goal which sealed Nigeria’s qualification to the World Cup.

6/10

Ola Aina (Left-Back)

Aina made his Super Eagles debut, coming on for an injured Echiejile with Nigeria already 1-0 up. Aina kept his composure and defended very well the 10 minutes he was on the pitch.

4/10.