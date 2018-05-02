news

A new study by the CIES Football Observatory research group has revealed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have no chance of winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Many Nigerian supporters have shown optimism that the Super Eagles will progress beyond the round of 16 at this year’s World Cup.

However, the prestigious research agency did not include the Super Eagles among the teams expected to lift the trophy in July.

Out of the 32 teams that will compete in Russia, the research group ranked Nigeria 22nd favourite to win the trophy.

Nigeria emerged 22nd despite being the first African side to qualify for the summer fiesta.

The CIES used the 2018 qualification stage matches and the clubs in which the country’ s players represent as the basis for the rankings of the 32 World Cup bound teams.

Among the five teams to represent Africa at the World Cup, the Super Eagles are ranked third, 22nd overall behind Senegal (18th) and Morocco (19th) but are ahead of Tunisia and Mohammed Salah’s Egypt.

Super Eagles group D World Cup opponents Argentina are ranked 7th overall, Croatia 8th, while Iceland are behind the Super Eagles, ranked 23rd.

Despite the CIES publication President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has again reiterated that the Super Eagles can go all the way at the World Cup.

Pinnick state that as head of Nigeria’s football body, he is optimistic about Nigeria’s chances.

He said, “I don’t have any regret saying that Nigeria can win the World Cup.”