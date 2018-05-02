Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles have no chance to win 2018 World Cup new study reveals

Super Eagles New study reveals Nigeria have no chance of winning 2018 World Cup

CIES ranks Super Eagles 22nd among the 32 teams going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Football observatory play Nigeri are ranked 22nd among the 32 teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (CIES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A new study by the CIES Football Observatory research group has revealed that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have no chance of winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Many Nigerian supporters have shown optimism that the Super Eagles will progress beyond the round of 16 at this year’s World Cup.

However, the prestigious research agency did not include the Super Eagles among the teams expected to lift the trophy in July.

Out of the 32 teams that will compete in Russia, the research group ranked Nigeria 22nd favourite to win the trophy.

Nigeria emerged 22nd despite being the first African side to qualify for the summer fiesta.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been written off going into the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Twitter)

 

The CIES used the 2018 qualification stage matches and the clubs in which the country’ s players represent as the basis for the rankings of the 32 World Cup bound teams.

Among the five teams to represent Africa at the World Cup, the Super Eagles are ranked third, 22nd overall behind Senegal (18th) and Morocco (19th) but are ahead of Tunisia and Mohammed Salah’s Egypt.

Super Eagles group D World Cup opponents Argentina are ranked 7th overall, Croatia 8th, while Iceland are behind the Super Eagles, ranked 23rd.

Lionel Messi play Nigeria's group opponents Argentina are among the ten favourites to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup. (Lionel Messi)

 

Despite the CIES publication President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has again reiterated that the Super Eagles can go all the way at the World Cup.

Pinnick state that as head of Nigeria’s football body, he is optimistic about Nigeria’s chances.

He said, “I don’t have any regret saying that Nigeria can win the World Cup.”

The Super Eagles will play preparatory games against Congo, England, and the Czech Republic before their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Best of Africa Awards Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Yearbullet
2 Super Eagles Rohr's frontmen hitting form right in time for of 2018...bullet
3 Ezekiel Bassey Former Barcelona star happy with Akwa United returnbullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles NFF reveal 2018 FIFA World Cup programme
Super Eagles Mikel says Nigeria will be ready for England friendly
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain says he prefers Moses as a winger
Sunday Oliseh Super Eagles legend says current national team one of the best
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Croatia, Iceland lose friendlies
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Argentina lose friendlies
Super Eagles Port Harcourt to host Nigeria's friendly game against DR Congo
Kelechi Iheanacho Adapt or leave, Leicester City boss tells Super Eagles forward
Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles midfielder scared of Argentina’s Messi
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder shows support for NFF ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Football

Alex Iwobi and Granit Xhaka
Alex Iwobi Arsenal midfielder says he is ready for Atletico Madrid
Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid Supporters
Sergio Ramos Real Madrid captain leads celebrations after Champions League semifinal victory over Bayern Munich
Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos
Champions League 5 things we learnt as Real Madrid book 3rd straight final
Banned soccer fan rents crane watch football game
Die-hard Banned soccer fan rents crane to enable him watch football game