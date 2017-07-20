Morata arrives London with his wife ahead of Chelsea move

Span international striker Alvaro Morata arrived London with his wife Alice Campello ahead of his move to Chelsea.

Chelsea on Wednesday, July 19 agreed on a deal with Real Madrid to sign the striker.

Morata arrived London on Thursday ahead of his medicals which will complete his move to Chelsea.

The 24-year-old was with his wife, Campello and his agent Juanma Lopez as he walked through Heathrow airport.

Speaking to Sky Sports on arrival, the 24-year-old revealed that Antonio Conte is the major reason he;s joining Chelsea.

Conte signed Morata to Juventus in 2014 before leaving the job a month later to take up the Italy national team job.

“Because it is the best club. Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches of the world and I am so happy to work with Antonio,” Morata told Sky Sports.

“The most important thing is that I am here to play for Chelsea. Finally, I'm here. [The Premier League] is one of the best in the world and I am so happy to be here.”

He also confirmed that he spoke with his Spain compatriot Cesar Azpilicueta before joining Chelsea.

He left Los Angeles on Wednesday where he was training with his Real Madrid teammates. He was filmed saying his farewell to the players and officials of the club.

“Many thanks for everything. It's been incredible to once again win trophies here. I hope, whenever they're not up against my team, that Madrid always win,” Morata told Real Madrid website.

Morata will sign a five-year contract with Chelsea worth £155,000 a week. According to Daily Mail, the final figure of the deal is around £70.6m making Morata the most expensive Chelsea signing.