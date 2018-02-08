Home > Sports > Football >

Nike on Wednesday, February 7 unveiled Super Eagles jerseys for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and captain John Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are loving it.

Sportswear giant Nike unveiled designs for Super Eagles home and away kits, training kit, casuals and hats for the 2018 FIFA World.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi

 

A promotional video unveiled by Nike shows Super Eagles stars Mikel, Iwobi, Iheanacho and Ndidi purring over the new kits.

Alex Iwobi

Behind the scene

The video shows the four players going into a room where the designs were unveiled one by one.

Wow, I’m loving this one,” Iheanacho says as the away kit is unveiled in the video.

I see the players going crazy over this one,” Mikel chips in.

John Obi Mikel

 

Ohhh, this is lovely,” Ndidi approves.

This is different you know,” Iwobi says as the home kit is unveiled.

I love black so this is perfect, I’m happy,” Iwobi says as he gets a look at the black tracksuit piece.

It’s nice and cultural, I just can’t wait,” an excited Ndidi says.

Wilfred Ndidi

Iheanacho tries out the reversible cap that came along with the pieces.

The fans are going to look for this,” Ndidi adds.

Nike Super Eagles hat play The designs comes with a reversible hat (Nike)

 

Iwobi is rocking it with White Air Force

I’m gonna rock this with a black shoe or black trainers,” the Leicester City forward says; “ I was thinking White Air Force’s,” Iwobi adds.

“They’re going to know that Nigeria have arrived,” the Arsenal star adds.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi

 

For Nigeria’s sixth FIFA World Cup appearance, Nike designed a 1995-themed kit for the home kit for the Super Eagles.

The home kit features a bright green-and-white zig-zag design which spreads across the torso and sleeves.

The zig-zag design on the torso is white while they are black on the sleeves. The home kit comes with a white short while the away jersey comes with a black short.

Nike Super Eagles tracksuits play Nike also released new tracksuits and casuals (Nike)

Nike takes inspiration from the Super Eagles jersey to the 1995 King Fahd Cup- now known as the FIFA Confederations Cup- for the home kit which also pays homage to Nigeria’s 1994 campaign.

Super Eagles 1995 jersey

 

The away kit is similar to recent designs with an all-over dark green design.

For other pieces, there are three tracksuit designs, one comes with a mixture of black and green-and-white zig-zag design while the sleeves and pants are in black.

For the second tracksuit, the top has a black zig-zag design while the pants have flower patterns on it.

Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup tracksuit play The patterned jackets (Nike )

 

There is also a jacket with the flower patterns on it.

The shirt is founded on the concept of 'Naija' - which means future-focused optimism and encourages the new generation of Nigerians to celebrate their country's rich history and culture.

According to Nike, they wanted to 'tap into the attitude of the nation' with the design and aimed to build the kit based on the identities of the players.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group D at the 2018 World Cup in Russia alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

