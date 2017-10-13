Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Arsene Wenger :  Manager admits Ozil, Sanchez could leave in January

Arsene Wenger Manager admits Ozil, Sanchez could leave in January

The pair are both out of contract at the end of the season and are yet to agree new deals.

  • Published:
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (right) and Mesut Ozil in action during a 2014 Champions League match against Galatasaray play

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez (right) and Mesut Ozil in action during a 2014 Champions League match against Galatasaray

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger conceded on Thursday he may have no option but to sell star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window.

The pair are both out of contract at the end of the season and are yet to agree new deals.

As things stand, they will be able to leave the Emirates Stadium for free, meaning January will be Arsenal's last opportunity to cash in on their two most high-profile players.

"It is possible," Wenger told a press conference ahead of his side's trip to Watford on Saturday. "Once you're in our kind of situation, we have envisaged every solution, yes."

Asked if Arsenal had set a deadline for contract negotiations with the pair to conclude, Wenger replied: "No. Not at the moment."

Chile forward Sanchez, 28, joined Arsenal from Barcelona in July 2014, a year after 28-year-old Germany playmaker Ozil's arrival from Real Madrid.

Wilshere in 'best form'

The signings electrified Arsenal's fan base, but for all their quality, the duo have thus far been unable to end the club's 14-year wait for the Premier League title.

Sanchez has been linked with a number of major clubs, among them Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ozil, meanwhile, is reported to have attracted interest from Manchester United, who are managed by his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

Earlier this week, Ozil's agent, Erkut Sogut, indicated talks with Arsenal were progressing positively.

"That's my understanding, yes," said Wenger.

"I always said the fact that we didn't find an agreement last year doesn't mean the player will necessarily leave. Both players look happy here and overall I hope the situation can be turned around."

Arsene Wenger has guided Arsenal to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups since taking the reins in 1996 play

Arsene Wenger has guided Arsenal to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups since taking the reins in 1996

(AFP/File)

Ozil could feature at Watford, having returned to training following a knee injury.

But Sanchez is due to be assessed after playing in Chile's 3-0 loss to Brazil on Wednesday, which ended their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

"I will have to speak to him," Wenger said. "Yesterday afternoon I watched the whole Brazil against Chile game to see how difficult the game was.

"I must say he got some special treatment -- it was a very physical game and mentally I will have to assess the situation when he comes back tomorrow."

Centre-back Shkodran Mustafi also endured a miserable international break, the Germany international suffering a thigh injury against Azerbaijan that will sideline him for four to six weeks.

But his absence will soon be offset by the return of Laurent Koscielny, who is closing on a comeback from an Achilles injury.

"Koscielny has a definite final test tomorrow," Wenger said.

"At the moment, he's not available. He trained on his own and the first signs are positive, so we decided to give him a test tomorrow."

Striker Danny Welbeck is back in contention after a groin injury, while left-back Sead Kolasinac faces a late fitness test on a hip complaint.

Jack Wilshere is yet to play a minute of Premier League football and has lost his place in the England squad, but Wenger believes the midfielder is on course to go to next year's World Cup in Russia.

"I believe that Jack at the moment is in the best form I've seen him in for a long time," Wenger said.

"If he keeps going like he's going at the moment, he will go to the World Cup, I'm sure. I don't see Jack being fully fit and not going to the World Cup."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gernot Rohr No contract extension yet for Super Eagles coachbullet
2 Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star buys herself a BMW SUV as birthday...bullet
3 William Troost-Ekong How defender turned from a Sunday Oliseh reject...bullet

Related Articles

Barcelona FC What next for football club in case of Catalan independence?
Gay Gooners Coming out still taboo for players
Arsene Wenger Unified Arsenal can prove doubters wrong, says manager
Premier League Five things we learned from this week's round of matches
Jack Wilshere Forgotten star fights for Arsenal future
Premier League Klopp frustrated as Newcastle hold Liverpool
Arsene Wenger Manager says 'humility' his biggest lesson in 21 years at Arsenal
Premier League Iwobi scores as Arsenal beat Brighton 2 - 0
Alex Iwobi Fit-again Arsenal star returns to training, available for Zambia clash

Football

Leicester had asked FIFA to ratify the transfer after the paperwork for Adrien Silva's £22 million deadline-day move from Sporting Lisbon was submitted just 14 seconds late
Premier League Adrien Silva trains with Leicester as club mulls transfer appeal
The Chinese FA said Thursday it will bring in foreign referees to officiate selected Super League games starting this weekend and later introduce use of video replay in response to recent pitch controversies.
China Chinese FA drafts in foreign refs to halt controversies
Paris Saint Germain's Qatari president Nasser Al-Khelaifi speaks during a press conference to present Brazilian superstar Neymar at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 4, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain Swiss probe PSG's Al-Khelaifi and ex-FIFA executive over corruption
Thomas Mueller struggled to crack the Bayern starting line-up under Carlo Ancelotti
Bundesliga Bayern have 'no more excuses', says Mueller