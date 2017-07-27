Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has a crazy back tattoo

Leroy Sane Manchester City forward has a crazy back tattoo

Sane’s back tattoo which a design of his goal celebration in a Champions League game last season against Monaco.

  Published:
Leroy Sane play Leroy Sane has a tattoo of himself celebrating a goal (Snapchat / Manchester City)

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane just unveiled a crazy back tattoo which is a drawing of him.

Sane’s back tattoo which a design of his goal celebration in a Champions League game last season against Monaco.

The 21-year-old revealed the body art on Manchester City Snapchat account.

Leroy Sane play Leroy Sane showed off the tattoo on Manchester City Snapchat (Snapchat / Manchester City)

 

The celebration which has been drawn into a tattoo on Sane’s back shows him stretching his arms and running down the touchline in Manchester City’s first leg win in the second round of the 2016/2017 Champions League campaign.

The tattoo was completed during the holidays.

Leroy Sane play Leroy Sane celebrates after scoring for Manchester City in a second round Champions League game against Monaco (Getty Images)

 

Manchester City’s Champions League campaign last season however ended in the second round as they lost on away goal rule.

Sane will be hoping to go further in his second season with City having arrived last year from Schalke 04.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

