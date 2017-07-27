Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has a crazy back tattoo

Manchester City forward Leroy Sane just unveiled a crazy back tattoo which is a drawing of him.

Sane’s back tattoo which a design of his goal celebration in a Champions League game last season against Monaco.

The 21-year-old revealed the body art on Manchester City Snapchat account.

The celebration which has been drawn into a tattoo on Sane’s back shows him stretching his arms and running down the touchline in Manchester City’s first leg win in the second round of the 2016/2017 Champions League campaign.

The tattoo was completed during the holidays.

Manchester City’s Champions League campaign last season however ended in the second round as they lost on away goal rule.

Sane will be hoping to go further in his second season with City having arrived last year from Schalke 04.